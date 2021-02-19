AUBURN — Auburn basketball hasn’t had much luck this season. And not only because Sharife Cooper had to sit out the first 11 games while the NCAA reviewed his eligibility and Justin Powell missed the last 12 because of a concussion.
Luck is more than just success or failure brought on by random chance. KenPom, a well-respected advanced college basketball analytics site, defines luck as a statistic that measures “the deviation between a team’s actual winning percentage and what one would expect from its game-by-game efficiencies.”
Essentially, “a team involved in a lot of close games should not win (or lose) all of them. Those that do will be viewed as lucky (or unlucky).”
Last season, Auburn was the seventh-luckiest team in the country. This season, it ranked 313th out of 347 teams after last weekend's 82-80 loss at Kentucky.
That’s far from the sole reason the Tigers (11-11, 5-8 SEC), who play at LSU on Saturday, are 10th in the conference standings after finishing second last season. Luck does not determine a team’s success.
The luckiest team in the country this season is Santa Clara (9-4). The best teams in the country, undefeated Gonzaga and Baylor, rank 141st and 98th in luck, respectively. The Auburn team that won the SEC regular-season championship in 2017-18 ranked 94th, and the one that went to the Final Four a year later ranked 162nd.
But the fact that the Tigers rank so low in that metric does show that they might be a better team than their record indicates. A few more bounces their way in close games, and they could be firmly in the top half of the SEC standings right now.
Six of Auburn’s 13 SEC games this season have been decided by five or fewer points. All of them have been losses — games at Texas A&M, Arkansas and Kentucky, and home games against Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss.
The only one the Tigers didn’t really have a chance to win late was the loss to the Bulldogs, in which they trailed by 10 with 39 seconds remaining before scoring five unanswered points to close out the game. Auburn was either tied or within one point of its opponent in the final two minutes of the other five.
Andre Gordon and Devontae Shuler hit game-winning shots for the Aggies and Rebels, respectively. Cooper missed two game-tying 3-point attempts against the Crimson Tide and the go-ahead layup against the Razorbacks.
Last weekend's loss at Kentucky featured more of the latter. Allen Flanigan hit the game-tying layup with 46 seconds remaining, but Davion Mintz put the Wildcats back on top with a 3-pointer just seconds later.
Auburn had multiple chances to respond but couldn’t get a shot to fall — Cooper missed a layup while absorbing heavy contact the first time down the floor, and Devan Cambridge missed an open look underneath the basket and Jaylin Williams the putback on the next possession.
That stands in stark contrast to last season, when Auburn played six SEC games decided by five or fewer points and won five of them — vs. Vanderbilt, at Ole Miss, at Arkansas, vs. LSU and vs. Alabama — including the last four in overtime.
Isaac Okoro converted the go-ahead three-point play against Ole Miss. Samir Doughty hit the game-tying jumper in regulation against LSU, and J’Von McCormick the game-winning floater in overtime.
The Tigers have had chances to make the same kind of plays this season. They have made some, including Cooper’s game-tying 3-pointer before Shuler’s game-winner against the Rebels.
They just haven’t made enough to change their luck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.