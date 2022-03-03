STARKVILLE, Miss. — K.D. Johnson scored 12 of his 14 points in overtime and No. 5 Auburn sealed a Southeastern Conference championship with an 81-68 victory at Mississippi State on Wednesday.
Johnson was 3-of-3 from the field with one 3-pointer and 5-of-5 on free throws in the extra period.
Freshman Jabari Smith was 9-of-13 shooting and finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (26-4, 14-3 SEC).
Zep Jasper added 11 points. Walker Kessler, held to four points on 2-of-4 shooting, grabbed 10 rebounds.
Auburn clinched at least a tie for the SEC regular-season title, just the fourth in school history.
The Tigers first won an SEC regular-season title in 1960. Their next was in 1999 before winning in 2018 and now 2022.
Auburn overcame some second-half struggles to win in overtime for the first time. The Tigers had lost their two previous overtime games — against UConn in November and at Arkansas on Feb. 8.
On Wednesday, Auburn was 8-of-28 from the field in the second half and scored just 21 points.
The Tigers scored 20 in the four-minute overtime.
Auburn led by as many as 19 late in the first half.
Tolu Smith scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (17-13, 8-9).
Iverson Molinar, MSU's leading scorer, had 14 points on 5-of-19 shooting, while Garrison Brooks — an Auburn native — had 10 points. Anderson Garcia finished with eight points and 13 rebounds.
The teams scored just once in the final three minutes regulation, a Smith jumper with 51 seconds left that tied it 61-61.
The Tigers notched their sixth road victory of the season, tying for the most in school history. The 1998-99 team was 6-2 on the road.
With 14 SEC wins, Auburn ties its school record also set by the 1998-99 team, which finished 14-2.
Auburn ends its regular season at noon Saturday with a home game against South Carolina.
