Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin remains in quarantine after testing positive last week for COVID-19, but he pushed back in a Zoom conference Wednesday against criticism that he’s not a proponent of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“First, let me be clear, I am not anti-vaccine. And any narrative along those lines is misinformed,” Harsin said, appearing to read from prepared notes in a video interview posted by the Paul Finebaum show.
“I fully support the choice for anyone to vaccinate. Also support getting reliable data (and) driven information into the hands of those who still have questions about the vaccine. Anyone who has been in our facility knows that. Simple.
“For months now, our staff has done a great job going above and beyond in being proactive and providing reliable information to our players, our coaches, our staff about the vaccine,” he said.
Auburn’s vaccination rate is lower than that of some SEC teams.
Ole Miss, for example, has reported a 100% vaccination rate within its football program, and Alabama is close.
Auburn’s football team has not yet met the 85% threshold that would allow it to bypass testing, though Harsin remains optimistic the Tigers will get there. He pointed out Auburn is forbidden by state law to require vaccinations, while schools in some other states face no such prohibition, according to the Opelika-Auburn News.
Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason posted a message to Twitter on Tuesday acknowledging he had developed COVID-19 after getting vaccinated but still encouraged people to get vaccinated.
“Having lost two family members to Covid last year as well as being the father of a daughter who is immunocompromised, I understand why I made the decision to vaccinate,” Mason wrote. “I can only speak for my own decision, but for those who are on the fence, I encourage you to look at 'your why' and consider protecting yourself, your loved one and the healthcare workers who are working so tirelessly to save lives. I am thankful I did.”
Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne appeared in an interview on Finebaum’s show Wednesday and discussed the COVID-19 protocols in place.
“What we can control is advocating for the vaccine for our student-athletes, advocating it for our fanbase, advocating it within our communities,” Byrne said. “Coach (Nick) Saban’s been a leader in that. I’ve tried to use the stage as I have to encourage that. And what we’ve done is we’ve been guided by our medical doctors. They’ve given us great advice throughout this.”
Byrne said Alabama’s vaccination rate throughout the entire athletic department is over 94%.
“We’re proud of that,” he said. “We’ve tried to use that as an example to say ‘Hey everybody, the vaccine’s OK. It’s a safe thing to do and that’s what our medical folks are telling us, and that’s who we’re listening to.”
