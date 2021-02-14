Auburn had a chance to make history Saturday.
It could have earned its first win at Rupp Arena since 1988 and claimed a season series against Kentucky for the first time since 1988. It put itself in a position when it took a six-point lead into halftime.
But there’s a reason those streaks exist. The Wildcats erupted early in the second half and held on late to claim an 82-80 victory and hand the Tigers’ their 19th consecutive loss at UK.
"You can’t give up 52 points in a half and expect to win a basketball game, let alone making history," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.
The graphic that flashed on the CBS broadcast showed that Kentucky (6-13, 5-7 SEC) ranked second-to-last nationally averaging fewer than 34 points in the second halves of games.
It’s a big reason why the Wildcats had lost seven of their last eight games.
But the Tigers (11-11, 5-8) didn’t get that team. They got one that could not miss. The Wildcats shot 33% in the first half, then made 12 of 15 shots over the 9½ minutes of the second, including six 3-pointers. They went from trailing by six at halftime to leading by 14 with 10:36 left to play.
"We got sloppy," Auburn freshman forward JT Thor said. "It's something that we need to get tighter on in the last couple of games — the start of the second half."
Auburn made a ferocious comeback down the stretch. Thor, who scored a career-high 24 points, hit two jumpers, a layup and a 3-pointer as part of a 17-5 run that tied the game with 46 seconds remaining.
But Davion Mintz answered with a clutch 3-pointer on the other end, and the Tigers missed their final four shots.
"Like several games this year, the start of the second half, we came out with no effort and energy, gave them confidence to get them back in the game," Pearl said. "If you look at how we played at the end of the game, down, we played like our hair was on fire; that’s how our teams play best. This young team has not learned that lesson yet, and the season’s almost over."
The reason Kentucky was able to take the lead it did was because of all the shots it hit. But fouls played a role, too.
Things were relatively even at the break, with Auburn committing eight fouls that led to eight Kentucky free throws, and Kentucky seven fouls that led to five freebies for Auburn.
But between a technical foul called against UK coach John Calipari with 3:21 left in the first half and the 12:25 mark of the second half, the Tigers were called for 11 fouls, while Kentucky was called for just two. Dylan Cardwell recorded three during that stretch and ultimately fouled out with more than eight minutes remaining.
Kentucky finished with 25 free-throw attempts to Auburn's 10. Sharife Cooper, who averages 9.4 trips to the free-throw line per game, didn't go once at Rupp Arena despite attempting 15 of his 23 shot attempts from inside the arc.
The freshman point guard finished with 14 points on 6-of-23 shooting, eight assists, six rebounds and six turnovers.
"Look, I’m not excited about missing 17 shots, but many of the shots were good and most of them were contested," Pearl said. "He probably could have made a few more passes to the perimeter."
Auburn has been better at taking care of the ball recently. After committing 18 or more turnovers in 9 of their first 13 games, the Tigers committed 17 or fewer in each of the last eight. A lot of those games have followed a similar pattern — they coughed up the ball often in the opening minutes before settling in.
Saturday’s game showed that can be so costly. Auburn committed only eight turnovers over the final 29 minutes in Rupp Arena, but it committed nine in the first 11. Kentucky turned them into 11 of the 16 points it scored during that stretch. It kept the Wildcats in position to take the lead early in the second half.
Freshman Isaiah Jackson scored a career-high 18 points and added 11 rebounds for his first career double-double, Brandon Boston Jr. made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and Kentucky ended a four-game losing streak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.