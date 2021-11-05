AUBURN — Before the 2021 season, Auburn's linebackers emphasized the importance of senior Chandler Wooten returning after he opted out of the 2020 campaign.
With the Tigers deprived of depth, starters Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe had been playing essentially every defensive snap of every game. They were gassed.
"I think we were averaging like 70 to 80 (snaps) a game last year," Pappoe said in August, "but it’s definitely really good for us now because Chandler, he knows all three of the linebacker positions. So he can sub us in, sub us out."
Little did Pappoe know the linebackers would be forced into a similar situation this year, but with him sidelined.
Pappoe returned in Auburn's 31-20 win last weekend over Ole Miss after missing four games with a lower body injury that he suffered in the second half at Penn State. The Tigers were grateful to have him back, considering Wooten and McClain had been carrying such a heavy load.
No. 12 Auburn (6-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) plays at No. 13 Texas A&M (6-2, 3-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
"It just feels like that was the missing piece of our defense," cornerback Roger McCreary said. "So when he came out there and made plays, I feel like we just fed off that energy. Him and Zakoby, they always make huge contact."
Auburn's defensive scheme has two linebackers on the field in most sets, so Wooten and Pappoe were able to alternate as Pappoe settled back in. He played 58 snaps. Wooten played 29. McClain still played most of the game but was able to substitute for a play several times.
Pappoe announced his return in the first quarter with an explosive hit on Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy. It created a loss of 7 yards and forced a punt. The team captain finished with five tackles, three of which were solo.
The linebacker trio combined for 24 tackles, led by McClain's 14. Ole Miss entered the game averaging 5.3 yards per carry but was held to an average of 4 vs. Auburn.
Coach Bryan Harsin was happy with how the Tigers handled the Rebels' heavy dose of inside zone runs. Auburn's run defense continues to be a strength; Power Five opponents average 3.57 yards per carry.
"Those three guys in the middle, that's really where it's at," Harsin said. "You've got to be able to stop the run inside, and those guys did that. They played well. I mean, that's a group, talking about out there just having some fun throughout the game in a good way."
McCreary agreed. Particularly about Pappoe and what his return meant to Auburn.
"He likes to hype us up," McCreary said. "Before the game, during the game."
