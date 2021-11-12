AUBURN — Ladarius Tennison's day started poorly last weekend against Texas A&M.
He seemingly didn't notice Ainias Smith wave his hand for a fair catch early in the second quarter, so the Auburn defensive back did what instinct and running momentum told him: He leveled Smith right after the catch at the 5-yard line.
Penalty flags. Personal foul. Texas A&M ball at the 20.
But Tennison, stepping in for injured safety Zion Puckett, kept playing with a fervor. In his increased reps, he finished with eight tackles — second-most for Auburn in a 20-3 loss to the Aggies — including a tackle for loss. He entered the game with two tackles this season.
Coach Bryan Harsin forgives him for the penalty.
"Tennison played hard. He did some really good things," Harsin said this week before the Tigers (6-3, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) face Arkansas (6-3, 2-3) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
"He shouldn't have hit the returner — we had great field position — but ... when you're playing hard like that, sometimes things happen. I'll take the relentless effort."
Tennison's tackle for loss was on the first play of the second half, an A&M handoff to Isaiah Spiller that Tennison helped blow up for a 5-yard loss with a powerful (and legal, this time) hit.
But the moment that stood out to Harsin was early in the fourth quarter, when Auburn still trailed 6-3.
Texas A&M threw a screen to Smith, and Tennison impressively got around the lone blocker to trip up Smith with a diving open-field tackle. It could have been ruled a tackle for loss in the stats, too, but the spot was right at the line of scrimmage.
Tennison played 26 snaps, with 13 in a run defense role, 11 in coverage and two in pass rush.
"He showed he can play physical. He showed he can play fast," Harsin said. "With Zion out, that's a lot of reps. That's a lot of game time experience that we didn't have back there. ... One of the things when you play more: Maybe some of those little penalties don’t happen as much because you just have more reps. You have more experience out there."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.