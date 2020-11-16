AUBURN — Auburn is on track to play Saturday's game against Tennessee after practicing three times over the weekend.
Gus Malzahn even said Sunday that some of the 10 players who tested positive for COVID-19 during and after the team's planned Nov. 7 open date — as well as some of the players quarantined as a result of contact tracing — will be able to return to practice this week, perhaps even soon enough to be ready to suit up Saturday.
But the Tigers (4-2), for the first time this season, are expecting to be without players due to positive coronavirus tests (which require 10-day quarantines) and contact tracing (14 days) when they host Tennessee on Saturday.
Malzahn said he did not know which players, or the exact number, would be sidelined against the Volunteers (2-4).
"It’s kind of ‘next man up,'" Malzahn said. "Everybody has to be ready to go in this kind of climate. The big thing for us is we’re just excited we’re going to be able to play this week at this point. We’re ready to get back on the field.”
The good news is that Auburn is on track to do that after its game at Mississippi State, scheduled for this weekend, was postponed to Dec. 12 due to positive tests and subsequent quarantines among the Bulldogs. Malzahn said the Tigers haven't reported a positive COVID-19 test since Wednesday, which indicates that the team's outbreak (13 positive tests in all) is under control.
Auburn expected this could happen at some point this season. As far back as the first day of preseason practice, Malzahn said that he and his staff "realistically, as coaches, have to have our mindset that we're playing our No. 3 guy at certain positions." Eleven positive tests during August and September led to 26 players in quarantine.
Auburn's last game, a 48-11 win over LSU on Oct. 31, allowed many reserves to get extended playing time.
"In years previous, if you lost a guy or two — like the wrong guy or two — like, the sky's falling," Malzahn said. "But it's just kind of, you've got to turn the page. ... You've got to adapt. That's a big key to this season."
There's also hope the extra weekend off allowed Auburn's injured to heal enough to dress against Tennessee. Malzahn said it "would have been a challenge" for safety Jamien Sherwood (ankle) or wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (undisclosed) to play Mississippi State had the game not been postponed, but both are on track to return to practice Tuesday.
Linebacker K.J. Britt has not been medically cleared, but freshman tight end Brandon Frazier and defensive lineman Jay Hardy are trending toward getting their first action after missing the team's first six games.
"I think both of them can help us," Malzahn said. "Both of them have had a solid week of practice."
