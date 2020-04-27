AUBURN — Gus Malzahn thought Auburn might have a chance to have more players taken in a seven-round NFL draft than ever before in program history. And it came close.
When the 255th pick was finally turned in Saturday after a marathon three days of virtual coverage, the Tigers had six draft picks. That ties the modern-day record they set last year.
“Having six players taken for the second consecutive year says a lot about where our program is at right now," Malzahn said in a statement. "We’re recruiting talented players with character and we have a staff that is doing a great job developing them. It’s pretty exciting.”
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown went to the Carolina Panthers and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to the Miami Dolphins in the first round; defensive end Marlon Davidson went to the Atlanta Falcons in the second; safety Daniel Thomas to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth; and offensive linemen Jack Driscoll and Prince Tega Wanogho to the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth and sixth, respectively.
But those aren't the only players who will get an opportunity to prove themselves at the next level. Many of their former teammates will sign with teams as undrafted free agents and get a chance to make a roster whenever it is safe for camps to be held during this coronavirus pandemic.
"There’s a handful of guys that I thought had a good chance of getting drafted and I think they’re going to do real well and make some NFL teams," Malzahn said. "I’m rooting for those guys.”
Here's where some of those players ended up and what they could bring to an NFL roster:
Wide receiver Will Hastings: New England Patriots
A too-perfect landing spot for the diminutive slot receiver who fits the similar mold as Wes Welker and Julian Edelman. The 5-foot-10, 174-pound Hastings won't get to play with legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who moved onto Tampa Bay as a free agent this offseason, but he will reunite with former Auburn quarterback and great friend Jarrett Stidham, who is in line to be the starter next season.
Hastings is a former walk-on trick-kicker who converted to wide receiver as a sophomore after becoming just the second player in Arkansas high school football history to surpass 2,000 yards. He caught 56 passes for 845 yards and six touchdowns over three seasons playing that position for the Tigers.
Offensive lineman Marquel Harrell: Buffalo Bills
Harrell was as much of a mainstay on Auburn's offensive line over the past two-plus seasons as draft picks Driscoll and Wanogho were, ending his career with 31 consecutive games at left guard since the midway point of the 2017 campaign. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-3, 307-pound Fairburn, Georgia, native led all SEC interior linemen allowing just five quarterback pressures as a junior and was a third-team All-SEC selection as a senior. He spent the pre-draft process working on snapping the ball so he could potentially provide value as a reserve center as well as guard.
Cornerback Javaris Davis: Kansas City Chiefs
Davis believes his biggest source of potential value to an NFL team is his elite speed, which allowed him to run a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the combine despite a balky hamstring. The reason teams need that, he said, is because of speedy receivers like Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman. Well, both those players are part of the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs offense led by MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes. So Davis will get a chance to show just how fast he is.
The Jacksonville, Florida, native finished his five-year Auburn career with 150 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, eight interceptions and 35 pass breakups while seeing time at both corner and nickel.
Fullback Spencer Nigh: Pittsburgh Steelers
Former walk-on out of Magnolia, Texas, who rose to the top of the depth chart at fullback as a senior this past season and was a big part of the Tigers' running game. Listed at 6-foot and 267 pounds.
Offensive lineman Mike Horton: Carolina Panthers
Horton probably thought he was done with having to block the 6-foot-5, 326-pound Brown in practice, but no such luck, as he has ended up with the Panthers along with the first-round defensive tackle. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Atlanta native made 32 career starts for the Tigers, starting at left guard in 2017 before moving to right guard in 2018-19.
Punter Arryn Siposs: Detroit Lions
The former Australian rules football player and Melbourne native goes from the South to the Midwest on his tour of America. In Detroit, he will attempt to follow in the footsteps of countrymen Mitch Wishnowsky, Michael Dickson, Cameron Johnston, Jordan Berry, among others, and become an NFL punter. Siposs averaged 44 yards per punt (with a long of 60) and downed 33 of 117 attempts inside the 20 yard line over his only two seasons playing American football for Auburn.
Siposs' competition in Detroit will be Matt Wile and Jack Fox, who are fifth- and second-year pros, respectively. Wile has averaged 45.5 yards across 90 attempts with four different teams. Fox has yet to attempt a punt in the NFL.
Safety Jeremiah Dinson: Detroit Lions
It probably isn't a coincidence that two former Tigers are headed to the Lions, given Matt Patricia was one of two NFL head coaches present at Auburn's Pro Day last month. Dinson went through a lot during his college career, suffering a devastating knee and shoulder injury late during his freshman season in 2015 that cost him all of 2016, but from there he grew to be one of the most consistent leaders and playmakers in Auburn's secondary.
The 6-foot, 191-pound Miami native spent the 2017 season playing nickel and 2018-19 playing safety, totaling 199 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, 12 pass breakups, four interceptions and two forced fumbles during that span. He was named second-team All-SEC after leading the Tigers in tackles as a senior.
Edge rusher Nick Coe: New England Patriots
It was a long fall for Coe, who garnered some very early first-round buzz when he decided to return for his redshirt junior season last year and then ultimately went undrafted. The sizable drop in production was surely a significant factor — he went from 13 1/2 tackles for loss and a team-leading seven sacks as a starter in 2018 to three tackles for loss and no sacks as a merely a rotational player in 2019.
But Coe is still a a 6-foot-5, 280-pound, former two-time state champion and three-time national champion heavyweight wrestler out of Asheboro, North Carolina. He played all four positions along Auburn's defensive line and went through the pre-draft process as an outside linebacker. It seems as if there is a place for that type of athletic talent in the NFL, and New England is as good a place as any for him to try to unlock it.
