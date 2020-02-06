AUBURN — Wednesday was without question the quietest National Signing Day that Auburn has had under coach Gus Malzahn. It might have been the quietest the program has ever had; certainly in the modern era.
Since the December early signing period was instituted in 2018, the Tigers — like a lot of programs across college football — have done more and more of their work on the recruiting trail then. They signed 15 players early that first year, then 16 in 2019.
This cycle, Auburn signed 23 players in December. The biggest news on what used to be the biggest day of the year in college football was not a surprise commitment, but rather that JaTarvious Whitlow, the team's leading rusher in each of the past two seasons, has entered the transfer portal.
But the Tigers did make three potentially key additions to their 2020 class, bringing the total to 26 players (one of which can be back-counted to 2019's 21-player class) — JUCO defensive tackles Dre Butler and Marquis Burks, who will provide some experience on a defensive line replacing three former standouts in Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson and Nick Coe; and four-star McKinney, Texas, tight end Brandon Frazier, who has the potential to be another long and athletic weapon in the passing game.
Also, defensive end Jay Hardy was officially announced after he signed on Jan. 18.
Now that it is complete, Malzahn believes Auburn's 2020 class could be "one of the best classes we’ve had since I’ve been here." It ranks seventh nationally — the program's first top-10 class since 2017 and best since it ranked sixth in 2014 — and fifth in a loaded SEC. The average player grade of .9089 is the second-best of Malzahn's tenure, behind only last year's mark of .9116.
The class is balanced, too — the Tigers finished with one quarterback, one running back, four wide receivers, two tight ends, five offensive linemen, six defensive linemen, three linebackers and four defensive backs. Ten players have already enrolled.
"Real excited about this group, and I really feel like we met our needs too. The offensive line, the defensive line - that really stands out, but we also got some playmakers on both sides and in the secondary. Some very athletic guys. And then you heard me say a lot, this guy played basketball, big-time basketball player too. A lot of times the athleticism, especially with big guys, really means something."
And with Whitlow no longer on scholarship, there is room to add another player to the mix for 2020 — Malzahn said Auburn "possibly could still take a grad transfer offensive lineman or a corner."
