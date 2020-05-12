AUBURN — Rodney Garner remembers almost crashing his car.
The defensive line coach felt like he had secured Derrick Brown, a five-star defensive tackle recruit out of Sugar Hill, Georgia, in 2016. It wasn’t official yet, but he was a silent commitment; he was going to choose Auburn on National Signing Day.
But nothing is ever done until a player signs. And as often happens in the SEC, another school begin to sway Brown. “He had a change of heart,” Garner said. Brown’s parents, James and Martha, called Garner upset and angry with their son’s decision. They told him that he had to be the one to tell Garner.
“I'm on my way to a function, and I get a phone call, and it's Derrick on the phone. He says he wants to break the news to me that he's not coming to Auburn, and I almost wrecked,” Garner said last month. “So we had to pull over and get that thing rectified and get him back to thinking right.”
“Rodney left one thing out, now,” Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele joked. “He said when he called, he had to pull over and get things rectified. That rectified meant he had to call 911. They had to resuscitate him. Not literally, but figuratively. He had a mild heart attack.”
Of course, everyone knows how the story goes from there. Brown signed with Auburn and had a standout four-year career on the Plains. He was the SEC defensive player of the year and unanimous All-American as a senior, was the seventh overall pick in the NFL draft and agreed with the Carolina Panthers on a fully guaranteed four-year contract worth $23.6 million last week.
“He tells me all the time that he's glad that his parents sat him down and made him reevaluate that,” Garner said. “He felt like that this was the best decision for him. And I'm glad that he feels that way. That's what you want all of them to have when they leave here; you want them to make the best decision for them.”
Playing for Garner has proven to be a great decision for a lot of defensive linemen. Brown and Auburn teammate Marlon Davidson (who the Atlanta Falcons drafted in the second round last month) are just the latest names to be added to the veteran position coach’s impressive resume.
Garner, a Leeds native and former All-SEC player for the Tigers in the 1980s, has been a defensive line coach since 1998, spending 15 years at Georgia and the previous seven at Auburn. He has coached 30 future NFL players during that time. Brown was his seventh first-rounder.
“The one thing about Coach G — that my dad instilled in me a long time ago — is to never accept being mediocre. You come in here and if you can’t do something Coach G is going to make you do it,” Brown said last season.
“He tells us every single day to, ‘Become a pro long before you become a pro.’ He just means that in terms of taking care of your body and being able to do the basic necessities that are required at the position we play. It’s crazy, because when you get here on Day 1 you think, ‘Oh my God, this guy is crazy.’ Now you look back on it and say, ‘Now I’m ready’. These last four years, Coach G has helped me become a lot more ready for those situations.”
Producing that amount of next-level talent obviously starts with recruiting. Garner has proven his mastery of that. Auburn has signed nine five-star prospects since 2013, when Garner returned to his alma mater to join first-year head coach Gus Malzahn’s staff. Four have been defensive linemen — Brown, Montravius Adams, Carl Lawson and Byron Cowart (who transferred to Maryland after two seasons). All of them are on NFL rosters.
In all, Garner has helped the Tigers sign 38 defensive linemen over eight recruiting classes, or an average of nearly five per season. Twenty-seven of them were rated as four-star prospects or better. Four switched over to the offensive line while at Auburn and nine did not finish their college careers with the Tigers, but Garner has never once struggled to replenish talent up front.
On Nov. 1 of last year, Auburn had only one defensive lineman committed to its 2020 class — three-star Mobile defensive end Daniel Foster-Allen. It wound up signing six — four-stars Jay Hardy and Zykeivous Walker, three-star edge rusher Romello Height and junior college products Dre Butler and Marquis Burks, plus Foster-Allen.
Garner ranked No. 4 nationally in 247Sports’ recruiter rankings for the 2020 class. He has ranked as high as No. 2 and never lower than No. 52 during his time on the Plains. There are 640 assistant coaches in the Power 5 conferences.
“As long as you’ve got Coach G, you’ve got a defensive line,” Davidson said. “I can promise you that.”
Recruiting is only part of the equation, though. Players will tell you there are two different versions of Garner — the one who you meet during the recruiting process and the one you meet on the first day of practice at Auburn. In both roles, Garner is a father figure who cares deeply about his players. But while the former is focused on showing you the best side of him, the latter is focused on making you great on the football field.
“As soon as you step foot on the grass, a switch flips,” Brown said.
Not every player is able to handle it. But for those who can, it is often worth it. At Georgia, Garner coached five players who became first-round NFL draft picks and a host more who went on to have long NFL careers.
Since returning to Auburn, Garner has helped 13 players earn at least a shot to play at the next level.
“My first practice here at Auburn, to see how he coached was when I got here — I never came to practice or nothing. I never knew what it took to play under Rodney Garner,” Davidson said. “And it's hard.”
