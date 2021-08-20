Auburn University announced Friday that football coach Bryan Harsin tested positive for COVID-19.
“Yesterday I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I am isolating at home while experiencing no symptoms," Harsin said in a statement.
“ … Coach Jeff Schmedding will assume in-person head coaching duties and I will continue to participate remotely in meetings and practice."
Auburn is scheduled to open its season at 6 p.m. Sept. 4 with a home game against Akron.
