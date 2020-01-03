TAMPA, Fla. — Gus Malzahn disputed the notion that Auburn’s offense is in the midst of a downward trend, even after it mustered only 232 total yards — the worst mark of this season and fifth-worst of his seven-year tenure as head coach — in a 31-24 loss to Minnesota in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday.
The Tigers finished the regular season ranked fourth in the SEC in total offense (421.1 yards per game) and third in scoring (34 points per game) behind only Alabama and LSU. Wednesday’s performance was disappointing, he said, but the assumption that 2019 was another down season isn’t totally accurate.
“It was solid,” he said of the offensive attack he spearheaded. “I felt like we did some good things.”
Auburn won nine regular-season games with a true freshman, Bo Nix, playing quarterback, and had a chance to reach 10 wins for just the 15th time in program history. One of those nine wins came over Alabama in a memorable Iron Bowl — the Tigers’ second in their last three tries against their cross-state rival.
But any goodwill Malzahn may have bought himself from the Auburn fan base after the Alabama win might have been lost Wednesday in Tampa, Florida.
The Tigers entered last offseason feeling good about the offense after Malzahn’s resumption of play-calling duties led to a 63-14 drubbing of Purdue in the Music City Bowl. They enter this offseason with two more wins under their belt, but also a lingering question about where the offense goes from here.
The biggest issue with Auburn’s offense during a 9-4 season was that it did not perform nearly as well in games against the best teams on its schedule. Specifically, losses at Florida and LSU and at home against Georgia.
The Tigers led the Outback Bowl 10-3 midway through the first quarter, but it had little to do with the offense. Senior defensive back Javaris Davis picked off quarterback Tanner Morgan on the Golden Gophers’ first drive and returned the ball to just outside the 10-yard line, setting up a short Anders Carlson field goal after the offense went three-and-out. After Minnesota matched that field goal, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for the game’s first touchdown.
Auburn’s next two drives netted 35 yards on 10 plays, with 29 of those coming on four completions from Nix to Anthony Schwartz. So, in total, the Tigers had only 41 yards of offense on 14 plays through their first three drives, the last of which didn’t end until there was a little more than 13 minutes remaining in the second quarter.
“When you’re only getting three plays in the first quarter, it’s really tough to get into a rhythm and get situated,” senior right tackle Jack Driscoll said. “I feel like we never really clicked, and unfortunately, it showed.”
Auburn's inability to stay on the field is why Minnesota ran 22 more plays (75 to 53), possess the ball for 15 more minutes (37:35 to 22:25), and salt away the final 8:38 on offense. That Auburn totaled only 56 rushing yards on 26 carries (2.2 average) didn’t help, either.
Wednesday was Auburn’s seventh game against a ranked opponent in 13 games this season. It averaged 307.6 yards and 24.9 points per game against those teams and went 3-4 in those games. In the other six, against unranked opponents, it averaged 490.1 yards and 40.9 points and went 6-0.
“Beating Bama was probably the high point, but still,” Schwartz said. “I think all four of our losses — they were good teams, but all four of our losses should have gone the other way. We should've came out on top.”
The question is how Auburn can be more consistent in offense in those games? The offense was better in 2019 than it was in 2018. And the schedule gets easier next season — games against Oregon and Florida will be replaced by games against North Carolina and Kentucky — but tests against Georgia, LSU and Alabama will still loom, with two of those being on the road.
Nix will be back. So, too, will a deep stable of running backs, as well as most of the weapons in the passing game. An offensive line losing four senior starters needs to be rebuilt, but there are pieces there.
But if Malzahn and new offensive coordinator Chad Morris can’t figure out how to get the offense to play better against the best teams on the schedule, the head coach may be answering these same questions at around the same time next year.
