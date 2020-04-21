AUBURN — The NFL draft is going to look different than usual this year.
The spectacle planned for Las Vegas has long since been canceled due to coronavirus. There won’t be people lining the streets, like there were in Nashville, Tennessee, the past few years. You won’t hear any New York Jets fans reacting loudly about their favorite team’s pick.
The top players won’t be in a green room, but rather at home with a camera the NFL sent them to set up and no more than a few friends and family members. That’s where the scouts, coaches and general managers will be, too, video conferencing rather than in their respective war rooms. Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the picks remotely from his basement.
So that will all be a little weird. But for Auburn, the three-day event that begins Thursday could be record-setting.
The most players the program has had selected since the draft was shortened to seven rounds in in 1994 was six, a mark set last year when Jamel Dean, Jarrett Stidham, Darius Slayton, Deshaun Davis, Chandler Cox and Dontavius Russell each heard their names called.
There’s a good chance the Tigers will surpass that number. Last year, those were the only six Auburn players invited to the NFL combine. This year, nine went. That's the most invites the program has received in the last 20 years.
One thing that is almost certain is that Auburn will have a player taken in the first round for the first time since Greg Robinson and Dee Ford were drafted with the second and 23rd overall picks, respectively, in the 2014 draft. That player is unanimous All-American defensive tackle Derrick Brown, a 6-foot-5, 326-pound, who had four standout seasons on the Plains.
Some analysts have decided to doubt Brown because his lack of counting stats (he had just four sacks as a senior). Others have dinged him for slow times at the combine. To that, Brown said this: "Well, you know, if you care about the three-cone drill as much as handling a double-team, then hey, go for it.” He’s not expected to fall out of the top-15, and is widely projected to go top-10.
“I would say (he) is the most underrated player in the entire draft,” NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay told Mel Kiper Jr. on ESPN’s First Draft Podcast. “Everyone is talking about (Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah). Everyone is talking about (Ohio State defensive end) Chase Young. Everyone is talking about all of these quarterbacks. But Derrick Brown is one of the two or three most talented players in the entire 2020 class.”
He’s not the only Auburn player who has a chance to come off the board Day 1, either. Defensive lineman Marlon Davidson and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene have also been in the late-first-round conversation.
Davidson boasts the type of versatility teams covets up front — he’s quick enough to set the edge and rush the passer as a defensive end, but big enough at 6-foot-3 and 303 pounds to slide inside to play either defensive tackle. The four-year starter is also coming off a breakout senior campaign where he set career-highs with 12 ½ tackles for loss and 7 ½ sacks.
Igbinoghene isn’t quite as proven, but the upside is immense. He didn’t start playing defense until spring practice before the 2018 season and rose to No. 1 on the depth chart as a junior this past season.
“You think he’s just touched the surface of what type of player he could be at corner because the limited experience," Kiper said. “I like his versatility. I think he could help out on special teams and the return game, obviously. He’s a former wide receiver and keeps getting better and better. His tackling improved. His instincts in coverage made some progress. He still has some work to do in terms of coverage technique, but he’s got awesome talent.”
If Davidson and Igbinoghene aren’t selected at the back end of Round 1, they’ll almost certainly hear their names called at some point during the second and third rounds on Day 2. That could be the range where offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho comes off the board, too.
Those four players have been the most-talked-about former Tigers during the lead-up to this year’s draft. But they haven’t been the only ones. Projections for edge rusher Nick Coe have been all over the place after a quiet redshirt junior season and early exit from college, but some believe he could still be a Day 2 pick.
Offensive lineman Jack Driscoll, cornerback Javaris Davis and safety Daniel Thomas are all projected Day 3 picks.
If all eight of those players hear their names called this week, the 2020 NFL Draft would go down as Auburn’s most successful since 1989, when 10 players were selected. But that was a 12-round draft — the Tigers have never had more than six players drafted in the first seven rounds.
