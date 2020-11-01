AUBURN — Auburn's 48-11 victory over LSU at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday wasn’t just big for the home team during the course of the 2020 season. It was historic for a rivalry that dates back 119 years.
Auburn snapped a three-game losing streak in the series. That’s the most points Auburn has scored against the Bayou Bengals in 55 meetings, topping the previous mark of 41 (1999, 2014). Auburn won both those games by 34 points. The 37-point margin of victory is also Auburn's largest against LSU.
1. Win the turnover battle, win the game: Auburn actually trailed early, after LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. knocked a ball away from Seth Williams on a catch inside the 5-yard line. But the deficit didn’t last long — the home team forced three turnovers over the final three quarters.
Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett came up with the first, intercepting LSU quarterback TJ Finley three plays after Williams’ fumble. His would-be touchdown was called back after replay review ruled he stepped out of bounds at the 4, but the play still led to Auburn’s first touchdown.
And while Pritchett didn’t score, Auburn’s defense didn’t leave without crossing the goal line. Defensive end Derick Hall forced a Finley fumble late in the second quarter, and defensive back Christian Tutt picked up the loose ball and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown that put Auburn up 14-0.
Defensive linemen Daquan Newkirk and Big Kat Bryant completed the turnover trifecta early in the third quarter, on LSU’s first play after Auburn extended its lead to 28-3. Newkirk tipped a Finley pass, Bryant intercepted it, and Tank Bigsby ran for a 2-yard touchdown five plays later.
2. Offense beginning to find stride: LSU entered Saturday with the third-worst defense in the SEC, but that shouldn’t take away from how thoroughly the offense dominated. Auburn’s defense sparked the victory. The offense turned the game into a rout.
It did everything coach Gus Malzahn and coordinator Chad Morris have said they wanted it to do. It was balanced — Bo Nix completed 18 of 24 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns, and the rushing attack racked up 206 yards and three scores.
The offense was explosive, too. Auburn totaled eight plays of 15 more yards, none bigger than Nix’s 91-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Schwartz on the first play of the fourth quarter.
3. Eli Stove equals stability: That’s what Malzahn said when the senior wide receiver returned from injury against South Carolina three weeks ago, and it’s hard to argue with him. Stove entered with the highest catch rate in the conference, per SEC StatCat.
He was integral to Auburn building its lead. Stove was the target on five of Nix’s 15 first-half throws, all close to the line of scrimmage. He caught all of them for 64 yards.
One, for 38 yards, helped set Auburn up in the red zone. Williams fumbled the ball on the ensuing play, but when Pritchett got the offense the ball back, it was Stove who scored a 9-yard touchdown. Stove is averaging more than five catches and nearly 50 yards per game since returning from injury.
