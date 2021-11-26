When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Auburn
TV/radio: CBS/FM-94.9
The line: Alabama by 19
Records: Auburn (6-5, 3-4 SEC), Alabama (10-1, 6-1)
The series: Alabama leads 47-37-1
Four-down territory
1. Losing skid: Auburn has lost three in a row, its worst stretch since losing five straight in 2012, the final year of the Gene Chizik era. With a bowl game, the worst Auburn can finish this season is 6-7. It would be the first losing record for a first-year Auburn coach since Tommy Tuberville went 5-6 in 1999. The worst record for a first-year Auburn coach in the SEC era was Earl Brown (1-8-1) in 1948.
2. No place like home: Auburn holds a 10-5 record for Iron Bowls at Jordan-Hare Stadium, including its last two matchups and three of the last four. Nick Saban is 3-4 at Auburn as Alabama’s head coach.
3. Second-half slump: Auburn’s offense has gone AWOL in the second half in its last four games. Auburn has been outscored 60-12 (one touchdown, two field goals), including zero points against Texas A&M. In SEC games, Auburn has been outscored 93-57 in the second half.
4. Get in the zone: Auburn has a high success rate inside the red zone (86%) with 23 touchdowns and nine field goals in 37 trips. In its last four games, Auburn has 10 TDs and three field goals in 16 red-zone trips.
Key matchup
Auburn RB Tank Bigsby vs. Alabama defensive line
Alabama has one of the best run defenses in the country (86 yards per game), and held Arkansas, one of the best running teams in college football (222 yards per game), to 110 last week. Bigsby is coming off an impressive showing against South Carolina. We will see if he can keep it up.
Player of the week
Derick Hall, LB
Hall has six sacks and might can add to that total. Crimson Tide first-year starter Bryce Young is having a phenomenal year, but he can make rookie mistakes — he’s been sacked 26 times, and some of that is on him holding the ball too long. Hall can take advantage of that if he can get to Young.
By the numbers
60: Tank Bigsby needs 60 yards to have 1,000 for the season. The sophomore running back had 164 last week in the loss to South Carolina.
111: Shedrick Jackson had a career-high 111 receiving yards against South Carolina last week. His seven catches were also a career best.
18: The Tigers are 18th nationally in fourth-down defense percentage. Teams have converted eight times on 21 opportunities.
Prediction
Alabama 35, Auburn 21
To say Auburn is reeling is an understatement. A promising season has turned into an utter collapse, and the likelihood of winning the Iron Bowl is slim, despite the Tigers’ success against Alabama at home. Auburn needs a perfect game to pull off the upset.
— Edwin Stanton
