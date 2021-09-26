Auburn 34, Georgia State 24
Georgia St.;3;21;0;0;—;24
Auburn;6;6;7;15;—;34
--
First quarter
GSU—FG Ruiz 32, 8:34.
AU—FG Carlson 40, 7:34.
AU—FG Carlson 23, 2:57.
Second quarter
GSU—Thrash 12 pass from Grainger (Ruiz kick), 12:45.
AU—FG Carlson 27, 9:00.
GSU—Carter 7 pass from Grainger (Ruiz kick), 7:29.
AU—FG Carlson 45, 2:54.
GSU—Gregg 50 run (Ruiz kick), 1:56.
Third quarter
AU—Lester blocked punt recovery in end zone (Carlson kick), 4:44.
Fourth quarter
AU—Jackson 10 pass from Finley (Hudson pass from Finley), 0:45.
AU—Monday 36 interception return (Carlson kick), 0:31.
———
;GSU;AU
First downs;20;21
Rushes-yards;47-267;35-166
Passing;117;253
Comp-Att-Int;12-24-1;22-43-1
Return Yards;0;245
Punts-Avg.;8-38.3;5-46.4
Fumbles-Lost;2-0;3-1
Penalties-Yards;2-20;6-65
Time of Possession;29:37;30:23
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Georgia St., Gregg 12-150, Grainger 17-61, J. Williams 6-29, Coates 8-21, Carroll 3-9, Dixon 1-(minus 3). Auburn, Hunter 10-62, Bigsby 18-60, Shivers 2-29, Finley 3-15, Nix 2-0.
PASSING—Georgia St., Grainger 12-24-1-117. Auburn, Nix 13-27-0-156, Finley 9-16-0-97.
RECEIVING—Georgia St., Carter 4-51, Dixon 3-28, Thrash 3-27, Pinckney 1-8, Coates 1-3. Auburn, Hudson 5-7, S. Jackson 4-70, Shenker 2-26, J. Johnson 2-25, Canion 2-20, Capers 2-15, Hunter 2-6, M. Johnson 1-7, Bigsby 1-5, Shivers 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Auburn, Carlson 40.
