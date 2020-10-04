No. 4 Georgia 27, No. 7 Auburn 6
Auburn;0;3;3;0;—;6
Georgia;10;14;3;0;—;27
--
First quarter
UGA—White 1 run (Podlesny kick), 9:31
UGA—FG Podlesny 21, 4:00
Second quarter
UGA—Pickens 21 pass from Bennett (Podlesny kick), 11:08
UGA—White 1 run (Podlesny kick), 6:26
AU—FG Carlson 20, 1:38
Third quarter
AU—FG Carlson 45, 10:09
UGA—FG Podlesny 25, 5:51
———
;AU;UGA
First downs;15;25
Rushes-yards;22-39;45-202
Passing;177;240
Comp-Att-Int;21-41-0;17-28-1
Return Yards;72;57
Punts-Avg.;5-40.8;2-51.0
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;7-46;8-59
Time of Possession;25:56;34:04
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Auburn, Bigsby 8-31, Nix 11-8, Pegues 2-4, Schwartz 1-4. Georgia, White 19-88, Cook 5-41, Milton 6-30, McIntosh 6-29, Edwards 7-27, Mathis 1-2, Bennett 1-(minus 15).
PASSING—Auburn, Nix 21-41-1-177. Georgia, Bennett 17-28-0-240.
RECEIVING—Auburn, Schwartz 8-57, Bigsby 7-68, S.Williams 3-34, Hudson 1-18, Pegues 1-4, D.J. Williams 1-(minus 4). Georgia, Jackson 9-147, Pickens 2-26, Robertson 2-10, Fitzpatrick 1-18, McIntosh 1-15, Burton 1-14, White 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Georgia, Podlesny 43.
