AUBURN — It turns out Auburn will have back-to-back open dates.
The Tigers' game at Mississippi State in Starkville on Saturday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantine of individuals within MSU's program, the SEC announced Monday.
The game has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12, one week after what would have been Auburn's regular-season finale against Texas A&M and one week before the SEC championship game.
The Tigers' next game is scheduled for Nov. 21 at home against Tennessee.
The Bulldogs (2-4), who defeated Vanderbilt on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak, do not meet the SEC's minimum threshold of 53 scholarship players available, according to athletic director John Cohen.
"While we are disappointed that Saturday’s game has been postponed, our priority is the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff," Cohen said in a statement. "We will continue to follow all established protocols and evaluate the most responsible path to return to the field."
No. 24 Auburn (4-2) has not reported a positive COVID-19 test within the program since Sept. 12. Coach Gus Malzahn said he would stress the importance of that to players going into last week's open date.
"Be responsible," he said. "That's going to be a huge key to the last four games and our success. So I just challenged them individually, you know, and as a group that let's make sure we do a great job this week, the next two days, this weekend. You know, I really expect our guys to do that."
Mississippi State was just a player away from having to postpone its game with Vanderbilt, coach Mike Leach said.
“Fortunately we didn’t have to,” Leach said. “We knew there was a pretty good chance we’d have to cancel this week just because we were that close (last week).”
No. 5 Texas A&M paused in-person activities after a player and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a win at South Carolina. The Aggies are scheduled to play at Tennessee this week.
LSU is battling an outbreak that could put Saturday's game against No. 1 Alabama in jeopardy. And Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has tested positive and could miss the game at No. 6 Florida.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron declined to say how many of his players have been affected, but he said his roster has been thinned by quarantines due to possible exposure.
“It’s going to be challenging, obviously, with the guys that are out,” Orgeron said. “When they tell me we’re at a certain number or something like that — we can play or we can’t play — I think that’s up to the league ... but for right now, we’re playing Alabama.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
