Auburn was expected to coast Saturday and did, seizing a massive lead quickly on the way to a 60-10 win over Akron of the Mid-American Conference.
Offense — A: Excellent balance between the passing efficiency (20-for-22 passing for 275 yards and three TDs) and a rushing attack that piled up 316 yards. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter rushed for1 19 and 110, respectively.
Defense — B: DJ Irons entered the game and completed all 13 of his pass attempts with the game already out of hand, but Auburn set the tone holding Akron to minus-3 yards on 36 carries.
Special teams — B+: Oscar Chapman wasn’t busy, punting twice for a 31.5-yard average, and Anders Carlson hit a 44-yard field goal to go with seven made extra points.
Coaching — A: Bryan Harsin’s Auburn debut was smooth. The Tigers took control of the game right away and got plenty of players valuable time on the field.
Overall — A: Not much to complain about after one game. Akron’s 10 points all came in a meaningless fourth quarter, quarterback Bo Nix was sharp all day and the Tigers’ running game thrived.
— Staff report
