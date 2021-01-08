Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is beginning to put his staff together.
Harsin hired former Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo, who spent last season as the offensive coordinator at South Carolina, on Thursday to be the Tigers' new offensive coordinator.
Former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason, who was fired by the Commodores after this season, was brought on to be the defensive coordinator.
Harsin and Bobo have never worked together, but they have been familiar with each other for a while.
Bobo, before returning to the SEC as South Carolina's offensive coordinator last season, spent five years as head coach at Colorado State, which plays in the Mountain West. So he coached against Harsin's Boise State teams five times.
The Broncos won all of those games. Clearly, though, Harsin saw something he liked.
"I've wanted to work with Mike now for quite some time as he complements the many things we want to do with our offense," Harsin said in a statement. "I'm really excited to combine forces with Mike as we create the Auburn offense — a high-powered, attacking and physical unit that will come at you in many ways."
South Carolina's offense ranked 10th in the SEC in both points per game (23.5) and yards per play (5.6) during Bobo's lone season in Columbia, but that was for a team whose head coach was fired after seven games. And both were improvements from the year before.
The bulk of Bobo's 16 seasons in the SEC were spent at his alma mater, Georgia, where he played quarterback from 1994-97, coached quarterbacks from 2001-06 and served as Mark Richt's offensive coordinator from 2007-14. And he found plenty of success doing the latter.
The Bulldogs put together top-five scoring offenses in the SEC every season from 2010-14, averaging at least 31 points per game in all of them. They led the conference and ranked eighth nationally scoring 41.3 points per game in 2014.
Among the skill players who became stars playing in those offenses: running backs Isaiah Crowell, Todd Gurley and Nick Chubb, and wide receiver A.J. Green.
That's an impressive list of skill talent, but Bobo's biggest claim to fame is his work with quarterbacks.
He coached some very good ones at Georgia, including David Greene, D.J. Shockley, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Murray and Hutson Mason. And while Stafford went on to have by far the best pro career of the bunch after passing for 3,459 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2008, it was Murray who was the arm behind Bobo's best stretch at Georgia.
The Tampa, Florida, native, started all four years for the Bulldogs from 2010-2013, passing for at least 3,000 yards and 24 touchdowns in each of them.
Bobo also groomed a 3,000-yard passer at Colorado State in Nick Stevens, who threw for 3,799 yards, 29 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions in 2017. The Rams struggled overall during Bobo's tenure (28-38 from 2015-19) but did rank top-20 nationally in passing offense during each his final three seasons at the helm.
Mason spent the last seven seasons at Vanderbilt, where he went 27-55 as head coach of the Commodores.
Vanderbilt had its best season under Mason in 2016, when the Commodores went 6-6 with wins over Georgia, Ole Miss and Tennessee.
Prior to working at Vanderbilt, Mason spent four seasons at Stanford, where he began as the defensive backs coach and was elevated to defensive coordinator in 2011.
At Stanford, Mason coached an array of players who went on to play in the NFL, including cornerback Richard Sherman, defensive end Trent Murphy, linebacker Shayne Skov and safety Ed Reynolds.
"Derek Mason is one of the best defensive minds in college football and his track record speaks for itself," Harsin said in a statement.
Mason said he's seen an Auburn as a "special place" throughout his time in the SEC.
"I admire the school, the facilities, the traditions and the uniqueness of the community," Mason said. "I've always had a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Harsin and I'm excited to hit the ground running."
