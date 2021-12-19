AUBURN — Auburn has hired Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis as offensive coordinator.
Coach Bryan Harsin announced Saturday the hiring of Davis to run the offense and coach quarterbacks. Harsin fired Mike Bobo from those positions following a 6-6 record in their first regular season at Auburn. The Tigers face Houston in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 28.
Three-year starting quarterback Bo Nix, who is currently recovering from ankle surgery, has already announced plans to transfer.
Davis played in the NFL for St. Louis, Cleveland, Denver, Seattle and Tennessee. He started in coaching as an offensive assistant with the Seahawks in February 2019 and was elevated to quarterbacks coach in 2020, working with eight-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson.
“From the first conversation I had with Austin, you could just feel his passion for coaching and teaching the game,” Harsin said in a statement. Davis is a former Southern Miss walk-on quarterback who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent. He played in 16 career games and started 10, all but two in the 2014 season with the St. Louis Rams.
“Being born and raised in Mississippi, you know very well what SEC football is all about and I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity that is before me," he said.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll called Davis “one of the bright young minds in the game.”
“He’s been able to transition from player to coach unlike anybody I’ve ever seen,” Carroll said. "It was just so smooth for him, and he’s been thinking like a coach for a long time, obviously because he was able to capture the role.
"Russ (Wilson) thinks the world of him, Shane (Waldron) thinks the world of him, and I do too because he is really, really good at what he does. He is going to really be a big benefit to their program.”
Wilson called Davis “an amazing teacher” and praised his passion for and understanding of the game, saying he's “going to be a brilliant offensive coordinator and potential head coach one day."
Auburn ranked 10th in the SEC this season at 405 yards per game.
But the Tigers finished the regular season with four straight losses, a skid that began with a 20-3 loss at Texas A&M. The final three losses were in games where Auburn blew a double-digit lead.
The Tigers led 28-3 late in the second quarter against Mississippi State and lost 43-34. They led 14-0 in the first quarter at South Carolina, mustered just three points the rest of the way and left 21-17 losers.
In the regular-season finale against Alabama, Auburn led 7-0 in the second quarter and 10-0 early in the third but didn't score again until overtime. Alabama — with the help of poor clock management by Auburn's offense — rallied for a 24-22 victory.
Late in regulation, with Auburn ahead 10-3, the Tigers had second-and-11 at Alabama's 47-yard line. Running back Tank Bigsby ran for a 10-yard gain but went out of bounds, stopping the clock and saving Alabama's final timeout.
After Bigsby's 4-yard loss on the next play, the Crimson Tide spent its timeout with 1:43 left to set up an Auburn punt.
Alabama took over with 1:35 remaining at its own 3 and drove 97 yards in 12 plays, scoring with just 24 seconds remaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.