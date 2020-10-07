AUBURN — The Auburn football team isn't dealing with any major injuries to key players. It went through another clean round of COVID-19 testing on Sunday, too, which marked four weeks since the program last reported a positive.
But the minor ailments have piled up through the first two games of the season, which could leave the Tigers potentially at less than 100% going into Saturday's 3 p.m. home game against Arkansas.
Perhaps most concerning — because of their importance to the team and not the severity of their injuries — are the statuses of star wide receiver Seth Williams and middle linebacker K.J. Britt. Both were in and out of last weekend's loss at Georgia.
Williams came down hard on his back going up for a ball in the end zone in the second quarter, then a little gimpy after running a deep route in the second half. He was replaced late by freshman Kobe Hudson.
Britt said after the game that he has "a few nicks and bruises," including a shoulder that kept going numb on him, but continued to return to the game. Every time he had to walk off the field, he walked slowly or was checked on by the training staff.
Asked specifically about those players, coach Gus Malzahn did not address them individually and instead said, "We're hopeful with all of our guys."
"It wasn't just them," Malzahn said. "There was quite a few that were banged up. We had quite a few that were banged up going in. But hopefully we'll have all hands on deck."
The group includes starting cornerback Jaylin Simpson, who excelled in a Week 1 win over Kentucky but wasn't able to make the trip to Georgia due to an injury. Sophomore Nehemiah Pritchett started in his place and "did some good things in the coverage game," Malzahn said, but depth at that spot is thin – junior college transfer Marco Domio is nursing an injury that hasn't allowed him to play this season.
Auburn is also dealing with injuries at running back, which is why freshman Tank Bigsby handled 15 of 16 running back touches. Junior starter Shaun Shivers got hurt against Kentucky, didn't practice much and was determined to be not ready to play during warm-ups at Georgia. Sophomore D.J. Williams played but was also limited during practice.
Wide receiver Eli Stove had to leave the game early due to injury. Freshman tight end Brandon Frazier has not played this season, but Malzahn said "we're hoping in a couple weeks that he'll be ready."
Even the offensive line, perhaps Auburn's biggest question mark entering the Arkansas game, is at less than 100% after right tackle Brodarious Hamm had to leave late in the third quarter at Georgia. His status is unclear.
Offensive tackle Kilian Zierer, once thought to be a potential option up front this season, is still "not quite back to full speed" after undergoing knee surgery late last year.
Defensive end Big Kat Bryant played at Georgia after missing much of the Kentucky game with an ankle injury, and got through practice fine on Sunday. But Auburn is still waiting on the return of freshman Jay Hardy, who has not played due to a lower leg injury. Defensive tackle Dre Butler also has not played, but did dress for the Georgia game.
"Yeah, we're a little bit banged up, but I think a lot of teams are right now," Malzahn said. "We're back at home, and we just need to get healed up and our guys will be ready."
