AUBURN — With a pair of dual-threat quarterbacks lined up in back-to-back weeks for Auburn's defense, the Tigers quickly moved on to planning for KJ Jefferson and Arkansas.
Jefferson, the successor to Feleipe Franks, has been a major part of Arkansas' revival.
Even in a 52-51 loss at Ole Miss that came down to the final play, he was 25-for-35 with 411 total yards (326 passing, 85 rushing) and six total touchdowns (three rushing and passing).
It was a remarkable turnaround after being limited by Georgia — Auburn can relate — and it showed Jefferson's ability in multiple ways.
He has Auburn's attention.
The Tigers (4-2, 1-1 SEC) play at No. 17 Arkansas (4-2, 1-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday on CBS.
"Just being able to watch tape of the last couple days with my guys and really get some in-depth information on how he plays, what he likes to do, his depth and just the way he likes to play the game: He's definitely a run threat," Auburn's Derick Hall said.
"So that's going to be huge for us. Being able to set edges and move around and just contain him in the passing lane is something we've always done."
When Auburn has lost, opposing quarterbacks have had great games.
Georgia's Stetson Bennett was 14-for-21 with 231 yards and two touchdowns in a usually run-heavy offense. Penn State's Sean Clifford was 28-for-32 for 280 yards with two touchdowns.
Auburn locked down LSU's Max Johnson after his first drive and eked out a win by not allowing another touchdown, though Johnson still finished with 325 yards.
Auburn has only allowed one player a 100-yard rushing game. When the defense fails, it's because of inconsistent pressure and blown coverages against a quarterback.
"I think it's important to put two and two together — front end and back end — and being able to play ball," Hall said. "We've put great defense together in spurts.
"If we're able to do that for a full four quarters, I think we'll have no issue going out and executing our plays."
