Auburn will start the weekend with a special occasion. The Tigers hope to end it with one, too.
Auburn is scheduled to unveil statues outside Jordan-Hare Stadium of three of its greatest coaches today, a day before the Tigers face their longest-standing rival and a national power.
With newly unveiled statues outside of Ralph “Shug” Jordan, Cliff Hare and Pat Dye, the 18th-ranked Tigers take on No. 2 Georgia on Saturday — inside Jordan-Hare Stadium and on Pat Dye Field.
“This is why you play,” Auburn coach Bryan Harsin told reporters Monday. “You look forward to weeks like this.”
Auburn (4-1, 1-0 SEC) hopes to continue the momentum it sparked with last weekend’s win at LSU — Auburn’s first win at LSU since 1999.
But Georgia (5-0, 3-0) has its own running streak vs. Auburn. The Bulldogs own four straight wins over the Tigers and have won 13 of the last 16 meetings in a series that dates to 1892.
“We know our guys are getting ready to go into a very tough environment,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Playing at Auburn is probably one of the toughest places to play in the SEC. Their crowd does a tremendous job.”
The Bulldogs beat Arkansas 37-0 last week to record their second straight shutout.
The Razorbacks, who were ranked eighth, mustered 156 yards offense. Georgia, combined with the previous week’s 62-0 win at Vanderbilt, has shut out consecutive SEC opponents for the first time since 1980.
“Georgia is complete in all three phases,” Harsin said. “From watching them on tape, you can see why they have the record they do with the type of players they have.
“They have very good players. They play hard. They are very well coached. And that shows up on a consistent basis on film.”
If Georgia wins, the Bulldogs’ five-game win streak in the series will be the longest since Auburn won six straight from 1953-58. Auburn was winless in the series from 1944-52, though UGA’s streak was interrupted by a 1949 tie.
The teams have played annually since 1898 with the exceptions of 1917 and ’18 (World War I) and 1943 (World War II).
