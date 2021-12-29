Houston 17, Auburn 13
Houston;7;3;0;7;—;17
Auburn;0;3;10;0;—;13
--
First quarter
UH—McCaskill 5 pass from Tune (Witherspoon kick), 8:46.
Second quarter
UH—FG Witherspoon 52, 6:58.
AU—FG Patton 27, 3:10.
Third quarter
AU—FG Patton 35, 12:12.
AU—Hudson 12 pass from Finley (Patton kick), 3:52.
Fourth quarter
UH—Herslow 26 pass from Tune (Witherspoon kick), 3:27.
———
;UH;AUB
First downs;19;15
Rushes-yards;26-115;29-125
Passing;283;227
Comp-Att-Int;26-41-2;19-37-0
Return Yards;52;43
Punts-Avg.;4-35.8;6-38.3
Fumbles-Lost;2-0; 2-0
Penalties-Yards;6-34;3-35
Time of Possession;29:50;30:10
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Houston, McCaskill 14-78, Tune 7-43, Henry 2-(minus 2). Auburn, Bigsby 16-96, M. Johnson 2-24, Hunter 5-17, J. Johnson 1-2, Shenker 1-1, Robertson 1-(minus 5), Finley 2-(minus 7).
PASSING—Houston, Tune 26-40-1-283, Green 0-1-1-0. Auburn, Finley 19-37-0-227.
RECEIVING—Houston, Dell 10-150, Herslow 5-65, McCaskill 4-15, Trahan 3-30, Singleton 2-17, Henry 2-6. Auburn, Bigsby 5-68, Shenker 5-54, Hudson 4-57, Robertson 2-15, S. Jackson 2-13, J. Johnson 1-20.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Auburn, Patton 40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.