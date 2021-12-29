Houston 17, Auburn 13

Houston;7;3;0;7;—;17

Auburn;0;3;10;0;—;13

--

First quarter

UH—McCaskill 5 pass from Tune (Witherspoon kick), 8:46.

Second quarter

UH—FG Witherspoon 52, 6:58.

AU—FG Patton 27, 3:10.

Third quarter

AU—FG Patton 35, 12:12.

AU—Hudson 12 pass from Finley (Patton kick), 3:52.

Fourth quarter

UH—Herslow 26 pass from Tune (Witherspoon kick), 3:27.

———

;UH;AUB

First downs;19;15

Rushes-yards;26-115;29-125

Passing;283;227

Comp-Att-Int;26-41-2;19-37-0

Return Yards;52;43

Punts-Avg.;4-35.8;6-38.3

Fumbles-Lost;2-0; 2-0

Penalties-Yards;6-34;3-35

Time of Possession;29:50;30:10

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Houston, McCaskill 14-78, Tune 7-43, Henry 2-(minus 2). Auburn, Bigsby 16-96, M. Johnson 2-24, Hunter 5-17, J. Johnson 1-2, Shenker 1-1, Robertson 1-(minus 5), Finley 2-(minus 7).

PASSING—Houston, Tune 26-40-1-283, Green 0-1-1-0. Auburn, Finley 19-37-0-227.

RECEIVING—Houston, Dell 10-150, Herslow 5-65, McCaskill 4-15, Trahan 3-30, Singleton 2-17, Henry 2-6. Auburn, Bigsby 5-68, Shenker 5-54, Hudson 4-57, Robertson 2-15, S. Jackson 2-13, J. Johnson 1-20.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Auburn, Patton 40.

