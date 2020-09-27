No. 8 Auburn 29, No. 23 Kentucky 13

Kentucky;7;0;6;0;—;13

Auburn;8;0;7;14;—;29

--

First quarter

UK—Kavosiey Smoke 35 run (Ruffolo kick), 6:44

AU—D.J. Williams 1 run (Shenker run), 4:30

Third quarter

AU—Seth Williams 11 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 5:42

UK—Hayes 8 pass from Wilson (pass failed), 1:00

Fourth quarter

AU—Seth Williams 4 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 10:21

AU—Stove 21 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 8:17

———

;UK;AU

First downs;21;16

Rushes-yards;40-145;30-91

Passing ;239;233

Comp-Att-Int;24-38-1;16-27-0

Return Yards;78;101

Punts-Avg.;4-53.0;5-42.4

Fumbles-Lost;2-2;2-0

Penalties-Yards;4-40;7-55

Time of Possession;36:29;23:31

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Kentucky, K.Smoke 7-62, Wilson 13-42, Rose 10-31, Rodriguez 9-13, Duffy 1-(minus 3). Auburn, Nix 5-34, Shivers 6-29, D.J. Williams 8-21, Bigsby 6-15, Stove 1-7, (Team) 4-(minus 15).

PASSING—Kentucky, Wilson 24-37-1-239, Ali 0-1-0-0. Auburn, Nix 16-27-0-233.

RECEIVING—Kentucky, Ali 9-98, Rose 4-37, Harris 4-25, Dailey 2-42, Hayes 2-24, K.Smoke 2-10, Rigg 1-3. Auburn, S.Williams 6-112, Stove 4-55, Schwartz 3-40, Capers 1-17, D.J. Williams 1-7, Shenker 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

