No. 8 Auburn 29, No. 23 Kentucky 13
Kentucky;7;0;6;0;—;13
Auburn;8;0;7;14;—;29
--
First quarter
UK—Kavosiey Smoke 35 run (Ruffolo kick), 6:44
AU—D.J. Williams 1 run (Shenker run), 4:30
Third quarter
AU—Seth Williams 11 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 5:42
UK—Hayes 8 pass from Wilson (pass failed), 1:00
Fourth quarter
AU—Seth Williams 4 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 10:21
AU—Stove 21 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 8:17
———
;UK;AU
First downs;21;16
Rushes-yards;40-145;30-91
Passing ;239;233
Comp-Att-Int;24-38-1;16-27-0
Return Yards;78;101
Punts-Avg.;4-53.0;5-42.4
Fumbles-Lost;2-2;2-0
Penalties-Yards;4-40;7-55
Time of Possession;36:29;23:31
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Kentucky, K.Smoke 7-62, Wilson 13-42, Rose 10-31, Rodriguez 9-13, Duffy 1-(minus 3). Auburn, Nix 5-34, Shivers 6-29, D.J. Williams 8-21, Bigsby 6-15, Stove 1-7, (Team) 4-(minus 15).
PASSING—Kentucky, Wilson 24-37-1-239, Ali 0-1-0-0. Auburn, Nix 16-27-0-233.
RECEIVING—Kentucky, Ali 9-98, Rose 4-37, Harris 4-25, Dailey 2-42, Hayes 2-24, K.Smoke 2-10, Rigg 1-3. Auburn, S.Williams 6-112, Stove 4-55, Schwartz 3-40, Capers 1-17, D.J. Williams 1-7, Shenker 1-2.
RECEIVING—Auburn, S.Williams 4-65, Schwartz 3-33, D.Williams 2-21, Stove 2-12, Wilson 2-9, M.Miller 1-11, Shenker 1-6. LSU, Chase 8-123, Jefferson 7-60, Edwards-Helaire 7-51, T.Moss 7-45, Marshall 2-29, Davis-Price 1-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.