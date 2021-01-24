COLUMBIA, S.C. — Allen Flanigan scored a career-high 24 points with four 3-pointers, Sharife Cooper had a double-double by halftime and Auburn resoundingly thwacked South Carolina 109-86 on Saturday for its first win on the Gamecocks home floor since 2014.
Auburn put up its most points in a Southeastern Conference road win in program history.
“Everybody who comes to Auburn, we come here to make history," Flanigan said. "So just really just being able to make history and get out here and play great. We made history tonight.”
Cooper, a freshman who was granted eligibility by the NCAA Jan. 9, scored 16 points and had 12 assists for his second career double-double. He already had 10 points and 11 assists in the books in the first 20 minutes.
"To have both Allen Flanigan and Sharife Cooper on the floor together right now, it gives me two playmaking guards that I can work through," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "It helps me as a play-caller."
Jaylin Williams scored 18 points with seven rebounds, JT Thor added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Devan Cambridge scored 10 for the Tigers (9-7, 3-5), who shot 52%.
The Tigers were 14-of-27 on 3-pointers and made 15 of 16 free throws.
"Both Sharife and Al are guys you need to be able to guard all the way to the rim, and you’ve got to come off because they can beat their 1-on-1 matchup," Pearl said. "When you come off, you’ve got things at the rim and you’ve got perimeter guys who can shoot it. The team was sort of built around that aspect — guys who can shoot the ball, finish at the rim, and a couple play-making guards to get them the ball.”
Cooper's impact was felt in Auburn's breakaway 11-1 run taking a little over two minutes of the first half. Though he took only one shot, and missed, he had four assists and a blocked shot during the run.
The Auburn outburst included back-to-back dunks from Javon Franklin and Williams bracketed around Cooper's block of South Carolina's Trae Hannibal. The dunks pushed Auburn's lead into double digits, 25-14, where it stayed most of the way to halftime and all of the second half.
The Tigers opened the second half with six straight points.
Keyshawn Bryant scored 24 points for South Carolina (3-5, 1-3), with AJ Lawson adding 23 and Jermaine Couisnard 16. Couisnard had six assists. The Gamecocks were outrebounded 46-34, outscored on second-chance points 21-9 and 46-30 in the paint.
“South Carolina is leading the league in offensive rebounds so we know we had to bust them out and so when we got rebounds we know they were bad at getting back in transition so knew we had to bust out," Williams said. "I know in transition, Sharife is unbelievable so he’s going to find somebody or he’s going to get it to the rim.”
Auburn next plays back-to-back games against ranked teams. The Tigers host No. 19 Missouri on Tuesday before traveling to No. 2 Baylor on Jan. 30.
