Mississippi State 43, Auburn 34
Mississippi St.;3;7;13;20;—;43
Auburn;14;14;0;6;—;34
--
First quarter
AU—Bigsby 5 run (Carlson kick), 12:37.
MSU—FG McCord 34, 7:21.
AU—J. Johnson 57 run (Carlson kick), 4:26.
Second quarter
AU—Deal 4 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 11:59.
AU—Hudson 15 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 6:10.
MSU—Polk 4 pass from Rogers (McCord kick), 1:55.
Third quarter
MSU—Calvin 3 pass from Rogers (McCord kick), 11:25.
MSU—D. Johnson 3 pass from Rogers (pass failed), 4:28.
Fourth quarter
MSU—Polk 6 pass from Rogers (run failed), 13:28.
MSU—Calvin 3 pass from Rogers (McCord kick), 9:35.
MSU—Heath 6 pass from Rogers (McCord kick), 5:31.
AU—Bigsby 1 run (pass failed), 3:37.
———
;MSU;AU
First downs;31;22
Rushes-yards;19-72;27-106
Passing;415;377
Comp-Att-Int;44-56-0;27-43-0
Return Yards;37;138
Punts-Avg.;2-21.5;2-45.5
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;4-1
Penalties-Yards;5-40;9-88
Time of Possession;35:01;24:59
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Mississippi St., D. Johnson 8-62, Marks 6-17, Rogers 5-(minus 7). Auburn, J. Johnson 1-57, Bigsby 16-41, Hunter 4-12, Shivers 2-7, Robertson 1-2, Nix 2-(minus 3), Finley 1-(minus 10).
PASSING—Mississippi St., Rogers 44-55-0-415, team 0-1-0-0. Auburn, Nix 27-41-0-377, Finley 0-1-0-0, Chapman 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—Mississippi St., Polk 8-61, Walley 7-87, Marks 7-30, Heath 5-74, A. Williams 4-44, D. Johnson 4-40, Calvin 4-20, Ford 2-22, R. Thomas 2-22, Jernighan 1-15. Auburn, Hudson 8-107, J. Johnson 4-102, S. Jackson 3-72, Shivers 3-19, Fromm 3-11, Robertson 2-40, Shenker 2-14, M. Johnson 1-8, Deal 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Mississippi St., McCord 40. Auburn, Carlson 55, 35 (blocked).
