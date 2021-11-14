Mississippi State 43, Auburn 34

Mississippi St.;3;7;13;20;—;43

Auburn;14;14;0;6;—;34

--

First quarter

AU—Bigsby 5 run (Carlson kick), 12:37.

MSU—FG McCord 34, 7:21.

AU—J. Johnson 57 run (Carlson kick), 4:26.

Second quarter

AU—Deal 4 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 11:59.

AU—Hudson 15 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 6:10.

MSU—Polk 4 pass from Rogers (McCord kick), 1:55.

Third quarter

MSU—Calvin 3 pass from Rogers (McCord kick), 11:25.

MSU—D. Johnson 3 pass from Rogers (pass failed), 4:28.

Fourth quarter

MSU—Polk 6 pass from Rogers (run failed), 13:28.

MSU—Calvin 3 pass from Rogers (McCord kick), 9:35.

MSU—Heath 6 pass from Rogers (McCord kick), 5:31.

AU—Bigsby 1 run (pass failed), 3:37.

———

;MSU;AU

First downs;31;22

Rushes-yards;19-72;27-106

Passing;415;377

Comp-Att-Int;44-56-0;27-43-0

Return Yards;37;138

Punts-Avg.;2-21.5;2-45.5

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;4-1

Penalties-Yards;5-40;9-88

Time of Possession;35:01;24:59

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Mississippi St., D. Johnson 8-62, Marks 6-17, Rogers 5-(minus 7). Auburn, J. Johnson 1-57, Bigsby 16-41, Hunter 4-12, Shivers 2-7, Robertson 1-2, Nix 2-(minus 3), Finley 1-(minus 10).

PASSING—Mississippi St., Rogers 44-55-0-415, team 0-1-0-0. Auburn, Nix 27-41-0-377, Finley 0-1-0-0, Chapman 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Mississippi St., Polk 8-61, Walley 7-87, Marks 7-30, Heath 5-74, A. Williams 4-44, D. Johnson 4-40, Calvin 4-20, Ford 2-22, R. Thomas 2-22, Jernighan 1-15. Auburn, Hudson 8-107, J. Johnson 4-102, S. Jackson 3-72, Shivers 3-19, Fromm 3-11, Robertson 2-40, Shenker 2-14, M. Johnson 1-8, Deal 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Mississippi St., McCord 40. Auburn, Carlson 55, 35 (blocked).

