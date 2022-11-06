Mississippi St. 39, Auburn 33 (OT)
Auburn;0;6;13;14;0;—;33
Mississippi St.;10;14;0;9;6;—;39
--
First quarter
MSU—FG Biscardi 28, 12:26.
MSU—Ducking 13 pass from Rogers (Biscardi kick), 9:16.
Second quarter
MSU—R. Thomas 22 pass from Rogers (Biscardi kick), 14:11.
AU—FG Carlson 27, 8:27.
MSU—Griffin 92 kickoff return (Biscardi kick), 8:12.
AU—FG Carlson 42, 4:05.
Third quarter
AU—Ashford 20 run (pass failed), 10:18.
AU—Ashford 18 run (Carlson kick), 4:18.
Fourth quarter
AU—Bigsby 41 run (pass failed), 6:36.
MSU—R. Thomas 33 pass from Rogers (pass failed), 3:49.
AU—Hunter 8 run (Ashford run), 1:05.
MSU—FG Biscardi 44, 0:29.
Overtime
MSU—Marks 5 run (no attempt).
———
;AU;MSU
First downs;15;21
Rushes-yards;46-256;18-13
Passing;75;357
Comp-Att-Int;7-22-0;42-62-1
Return Yards;90;140
Punts-Avg.;7-44.0;5-32.0
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;5-2
Penalties-Yards;14-115;5-35
Time of Possession;32:19;27:41
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Auburn, Ashford 18-108, Bigsby 13-89, Hunter 12-54, Alston 1-7, J. Johnson 1-(minus 1), Worsham 1-(minus 1). Mississippi St., Marks 7-45, D. Johnson 3-(minus 1), Georgopoulos 1-(minus 11), Rogers 7-(minus 20).
PASSING—Auburn, Ashford 7-22-0-75. Mississippi St., Rogers 42-59-1-357, team 0-3-0-0.
RECEIVING—Auburn, Moore 3-23, C. Brown 2-14, J. Johnson 1-29, Bigsby 1-9. Mississippi St., R. Thomas 6-84, A. Williams 6-37, Harvey 5-46, D. Johnson 5-5, Walley 4-41, J. Robinson 4-31, Marks 4-4, Griffin 2-58, Ducking 2-31, Ford 2-13, Price 2-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Auburn, Carlson 38. Mississippi St., Biscardi 56.
