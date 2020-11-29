TUSCALOOSA — No. 22 Auburn may have needed a perfect game to upset No. 1 Alabama, a 24-point favorite, on Saturday. Maybe even deliver another dose of Iron Bowl magic, too.
But once DeVonta Smith sprinted past two flat-footed Tiger defenders for the 66-yard touchdown that put the Crimson Tide on the board midway through the first quarter, the outcome became almost inevitable. Alabama entered as the better team, and it showed it all four quarters in a 42-13 victory.
1. You can’t dink vs. Alabama: Auburn waited until late in the first half to finally take its first deep shot. Seth Williams had two steps on the trailing defensive back. Bo Nix put the throw right on him. It would have been a no-doubt 58-yard touchdown, but he dropped the pass.
That was the kind of play the Tigers needed to make. They attempted to establish the run-first game plan that set up so many big plays in wins over Ole Miss, LSU and Tennessee, but Alabama is far better than any of those teams.
Auburn, even with injured running back Tank Bigsby and right tackle Brodarious Hamm healthy enough to start, mustered just 57 rushing yards on 20 carries in the first half. It finished with just 120 on 42 carries.
Nix completed 12 of his first 20 passes before throwing an interception in the closing seconds, but they went for only 96 yards.
2. Field goal attempts don’t cut it: The field goal attempt Auburn settled for on that first drive of the second half was a theme.
The offense drove past midfield five times. It didn’t score its first touchdown until there was just 4:39 remaining on a 1-yard Nix rush. Three of the first four times, it settled for field goal attempts, all of more than 40 yards. Nix threw an interception on the other.
Anders Carlson was one of the heroes of the 2019 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and he did make his first two kicks Saturday. But they cut Alabama’s lead to 11 and 15 points, respectively. The one he missed would have made it a 12-point game.
3. Defensive recipe didn’t work: The Tigers’ biggest strengths on defense during their three-game winning streak were their ability to take away their opponents’ top wide receiver and create turnovers.
That proved much more difficult against an Alabama offense quarterbacked by a Heisman Trophy candidate. Jones completed 18 of 26 passes for 302 yards and five touchdowns. Smith caught seven balls for 171 yards and two scores. John Metchie III had two scores, and Jahleel Billingsley added one.
The Crimson Tide also committed one turnover, but it wasn’t until it led by 36 points early in the fourth quarter. And it came one play after Nix threw his second interception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.