The drive that perhaps best sums up where Auburn football is on offense four weeks into the season came early in the fourth quarter last weekend, right after South Carolina extended its lead to 11 points.
The Tigers marched from their 25 to the Gamecocks’ 7 in just 55 seconds. Running back Tank Bigsby bounced a carry outside and gained 30 yards. Bo Nix hit Ze’Vian Capers on a slant over the middle that gained 19, then Bigsby burst through another huge hole and ran 19 more to set up first-and-goal.
But that’s where the drive stalled — Auburn was forced to settle for a chip-shot Anders Carlson field goal after back-to-back 1-yard runs by Bigsby and D.J. Williams, then a Nix rollout that South Carolina had covered from the start.
That type of inconsistency has dogged Auburn’s offense throughout a 2-2 start.
There have been moments in each of the four games where you can see flashes of what could be with first-year coordinator Chad Morris calling the plays. But they are just moments — every time the offense has taken a step forward this season, a step back has almost inevitably followed.
Asked about that inconsistency after the 30-22 loss at South Carolina, coach Gus Malzahn said, “It could be just Game 4 and not going through the spring.” Maybe that is a part of it — the COVID-19 pandemic cost the Tigers valuable time to learn Morris’ offense and build chemistry along an offensive line replacing four starters.
“A work in progress,” the coach described it.
But every team in the SEC missed the spring. And while offenses around the league have exploded, Auburn’s has remained middling at best.
It’s not for lack of talent or experience. Nix is a former five-star prospect who makes his 18th career start Saturday at Ole Miss. Both Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz have shown they can be star targets in the passing game. Bigsby has been a revelation in his rookie season. The offensive line has gotten better the past two weeks.
But all that added up to just 22 points at South Carolina.
“It's real frustrating,” receiver Eli Stove said. “I see potential. I think we just need to execute the minor details, really. … Everybody's got to be on the same page.”
So, again, Auburn is left looking for answers on offense. Just like it was after back-to-back losses to Mississippi State and Tennessee in 2018 with Chip Lindsey calling the plays. Or a trio of low-scoring ranked losses to Florida, LSU and Georgia last season with Malzahn holding the clipboard.
Auburn hired Malzahn because of his offensive mind, one that helped spur the program to a national championship in 2010 and nearly another in 2013. Eight years later, that offense is struggling to find its footing.
Malzahn hired longtime friend Morris — his fourth coordinator in five seasons — to help. But the results have left plenty to be desired.
“I think we’ve got a chance to be a good offense, I really do,” Malzahn said. “I think this offense has potential.”
