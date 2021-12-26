BIRMINGHAM — Auburn football's offensive line will look a little different in Tuesday's Birmingham Bowl as the Tigers transition toward a tenuous future in the trenches.
Senior center Nick Brahms won't play against No. 21 Houston (11-2) after a recent knee surgery. Senior right tackle Brodarious Hamm is entering the NFL draft and opted out. And senior Tashawn Manning has transferred to Kentucky to utilize his extra year of eligibility.
The Tigers will be without two other key senior starters who have opted out — cornerback Roger McCreary and linebacker Zakoby McClain — and have further questions on the offensive line due to injuries.
Left tackle Austin Troxell and left guard Brandon Council both missed time late in the season. Both are seniors.
"They’re getting healthy, and they will be by the bowl game," Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said this month. "Troxell and Council, both those guys have been in practice. They look good."
Even if they're back and available for Tuesday's 11 a.m. game, Harsin and offensive line coach Will Friend will want to mix up personnel and give young players a chance.
Auburn (6-6) only signed one offensive lineman during the early signing period — three-star Eston Harris.
Kilian Zierer, a 298-pound junior from Germany, will likely start at right tackle. He filled in for injured players throughout the season and seems a probable starter in 2022. Sophomore right guard Keiondre Jones is the lone starter who will be available.
Auburn hopes to have Troxell and Council back on the left side of the offensive line. But senior Alec Jackson might also see more playing time. He lost the left tackle position battle to Troxell before the season.
However, Jackson is another senior. As is Brenden Coffey, another candidate to play tackle in Birmingham.
When Harsin was asked on early signing day about the lack of offensive line signees, he discussed the value of younger players playing in the bowl game. That would give Auburn an idea of what it is working with next year.
Junior backup center Jalil Irvin will almost definitely start then. Harsin also mentioned freshmen Colby Smith and Garner Langlo, who haven't played and won't burn a year of eligibility.
Those will be the two key players to watch, because if they show promise against Houston's No. 13 run defense, Auburn might suddenly be looking at a more promising situation next season.
What is Harsin looking for in the Birmingham Bowl from the position group?
"A continuation of just our ability to run the football and be physical up front, to give our running backs a chance in the run game," he said, "to give our quarterbacks an opportunity in the pass game. ... Hopefully playing our best football, taking advantage of these extra practices.
"And I think there’s something, too, about guys that haven’t played much that get their opportunity. They’re going to be more fresh, but it’s also that excitement to go out there and prove yourself on the field."
