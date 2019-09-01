3 things
• Nix passes ultimate test: Bo Nix did not have great statistics in his first college game, and for a while it seemed the two interceptions he threw – one in the red zone – would loom large in an Auburn defeat. But Nix showed mental toughness on the Tigers’ final drive, running and diving for a first down by inches to keep a win possible, finding Seth Williams for a first down gain a bit later and then throwing a touchdown to Williams in the final seconds that Auburn fans will remember for a while.
• Auburn’s defense came through: Though the offense stole the show at the end, Auburn’s defense kept the Tigers in the game. Big Kat Bryant had a fumble recovery and long run to spoil a promising Oregon drive and set up an Auburn field goal instead. Remember, Oregon led 21-6 with more than nine minutes left in the third quarter. The Ducks didn’t score again, punting four times, turning it over on downs once and then running out of time at the end.
• Tone of the season changes: Though the game does not affect the SEC West race, this was a chance for Auburn to see how it fared against an similarly talented opponent. Auburn struggled early but got the win and – after tune-up games the next two weeks – should enter the Texas A&M road test Sept. 21 with confidence.
Grades
Passing offense: B – Bo Nix was understandably shaky early in his first college game. He had two interceptions thanks to underthrows, and he finished 13-of-31. But the game-winning drive required not only the gutsy touchdown throw to Seth Williams but also a key first-down pass to Williams just before that. Well done.
Rushing offense: B – The Tigers rushed 43 times for 206 yards – a 4.7-yard average – and the run game really helped while Auburn worked through its passing issues.
Passing defense: C – Justin Herbert is a seasoned quarterback, so Auburn had a tough assignment here. Herbert completed 28 of 37 passes for 242 yards.
Rushing defense: A – A fourth down stop with 5:30 to go on fourth and short might end up being one of the plays of Auburn’s season. The well-regarded defensive line asserted its will then and throughout the night, holding the Ducks to 90 yards on 33 carries.
Special teams: B – Anders Carlson missed a field goal wide before halftime, but he made his two other attempts and also hit all three extra points. Jevon Holland’s 81-yard punt return for Oregon could have been costly.
Coaching: B – A delayed run to the outside on 3rd and 2 early in the fourth quarter was an easy play call to second-guess, and a couple other play calls seemed peculiar in the moment. But give Gus Malzahn credit for trusting Nix to handle the challenging moments late in the game. It certainly paid off.
Overall: A – Oregon seemed in control most of the day, and things looked dicey until very late, but Auburn came from 15 points down to beat an athletic Top 20 team at a neutral site with a three-touchdown comeback.
No. 16 Auburn 27, No. 11 Oregon 21
Auburn;3;3;7;14;—;27
Oregon;14;0;7;0;—;21
First Quarter
ORE—Verdell 1 run (C.Lewis kick), 10:13
AUB—FG Carlson 40, 3:17
ORE—Webb 20 pass from J.Herbert (C.Lewis kick), 2:11
Second Quarter
AUB—FG Carlson 25, 4:41
Third Quarter
ORE—Felix 6 run (Stack kick), 9:23
AUB—Stove 11 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 4:20
Fourth Quarter
AUB—Gatewood 1 run (Carlson kick), 9:48
AUB—S.Williams 26 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), :09
———
;AUB;ORE
First downs;22;17
Rushes-yards;43-206;33-90
Passing;177;242
Comp-Att-Int;13-32-2;28-37-0
Return Yards;84;188
Punts-Avg.;6-23.16;7-36.85
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-1
Penalties-Yards;7-60;7-58
Time of Possession;27:32;32:28
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Auburn, Whitlow 24-110, Nix 7-42, Stove 1-36, Martin 4-11, M.Hill 1-7, Shivers 4-2, Gatewood 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 3). Oregon, Verdell 14-76, Tra.Dye 6-23, Felix 2-7, Habibi-Likio 2-5, (Team) 1-(minus 5), J.Herbert 8-(minus 16).
PASSING—Auburn, Nix 13-31-2-177, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Oregon, J.Herbert 28-37-0-242.
RECEIVING—Auburn, S.Williams 4-41, Stove 3-18, Cannella 2-42, Hastings 1-38, Joiner 1-28, Nigh 1-9, M.Hill 1-1. Oregon, Redd 9-64, Johnson III 7-98, Breeland 4-26, Webb 3-28, Verdell 2-4, Delgado 1-9, Tra.Dye 1-7, Addison 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Auburn, Carlson 42. Oregon, C.Lewis 20.
— Craig Thomas
