Penn State 41, Auburn 12
Penn State;7;7;17;10;—;41
Auburn;3;3;0;6;—;12
--
First quarter
AU—FG Carlson 31, 8:20.
PSU—Clifford 7 run (Pinegar kick), 4:21.
Second quarter
AU—FG Carlson 22, 6:59.
PSU—Allen 3 run (Pinegar kick), 1:46.
Third quarter
PSU—Singleton 1 run (Pinegar kick), 12:16.
PSU—FG Pinegar 48, 9:27.
PSU—Allen 6 run (Pinegar kick), 1:07.
Fourth quarter
AU—Hunter 22 pass from Ashford (run failed), 14:27.
PSU—Singleton 54 run (Pinegar kick), 12:03.
PSU—FG Pinegar 22, 5:21.
———
;PSU;AU
First downs;17;23
Rushes-yards;39-245;36-119
Passing;232;296
Comp-Att-Int;17-23-0;21-38-2
Return Yards;57;98
Punts-Avg.;3-43.0;3-42.0
Fumbles-Lost;2-0;3-2
Penalties-Yards;9-80;7-61
Time of Possession;30:22;29:38
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Penn State, Singleton 10-124, Allen 9-52, Ford 7-37, Lee 4-18, Clifford 6-15, Veilleux 1-3, team 2-(minus 4). Auburn, Bigsby 9-39, Ashford 10-23, Finley 9-21, Hunter 5-16, S. Jackson 1-12, team 1-6, Alston 1-2.
PASSING—Penn State, Clifford 14-19-0-178, Allar 2-2-0-29, Lambert-Smith 1-1-0-25, Veilleux 0-1-0-0. Auburn, Finley 11-19-1-152, Ashford 10-19-1-144.
RECEIVING—Penn State, Strange 6-80, Washington 4-58, Tinsley 3-47, Lambert-Smith 2-16, Clifford 1-25, Ford 1-6. Auburn, J. Johnson 6-73, S. Jackson 4-76, Hunter 3-37, Bigsby 2-38, M. Johnson 2-28, King 1-24, Moore 1-13, Fromm 1-5, Shenker 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
