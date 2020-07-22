AUBURN — SEC Media Days didn't take place as planned last week due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but preseason award watch list season rolled on as scheduled.
If the 2020 college football season does take place, at least four Auburn players will be in the running for some of the most prestigious honors in the sport — the Bednarik, the Butkus, the Biletnikoff, the Davey O'Brien, the Doak Walker and the Nagurski awards.
An Auburn player has won one of those awards only once before in program history — Cam Newton won the Davey O'Brien Award during his Heisman Trophy campaign in 2010. The Tigers most recent major national award winner is Derrick Brown, who won the Lott IMPACT Trophy during his SEC defensive player of the year campaign last season.
K.J. Britt
Awards: Bednarik (defensive player of the year), Butkus (top linebacker), Nagurski (defensive player of he year)
After spending two years backing up Deshaun Davis, Britt stepped into the starting middle linebacker spot last season and immediately proved to be an impact performer. The Oxford native ranked third on Auburn's defense with 69 tackles to go along with 10 tackles for loss, 2½ sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble during an All-SEC campaign.
He may be in line for an even bigger role as a senior, given his year of experience as a starter and the fact that he'll be playing behind a defensive line that no longer features stalwarts Brown and Marlon Davidson. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Britt as the third best inside linebacker on his 2021 NFL Draft board.
Bo Nix
Award: Davey O'Brien (top quarterback)
Nix was up and down in 2019, completing almost 58% of his passes for 2,542 yards and 16 touchdowns, but that was still good enough for him to be named the coaches' SEC freshman of the year.
The expectation is that the legacy quarterback be able to take a leap as a sophomore now that he has a season of experience under his belt, especially with Chad Morris taking over play-calling duties.
The first-year offensive coordinator has a long track record of success with quarterbacks. At Clemson, he inherited Tajh Boyd after he completed 52% of his passes for 329 yards and four touchdowns in limited action as a freshman. As a sophomore, Boyd, completed almost 60% of his passes for 3,828 yards and 33 touchdowns.
D.J. Williams
Award: Doak Walker (top running back)
With Kam Martin graduated and JaTarvious "Boobee" Whitlow in the transfer portal, Williams is arguably the most experienced lead back at a deep and intriguing running back position.
The Lake Placid, Florida, native rushed 84 times for 400 yards (4.8 average) and two touchdowns over nine games as a true freshman last season, but he'll face a significant challenge holding off Shaun Shivers, Mark-Antony Richards and four-star true freshman Tank Bigsby for touches as a sophomore. More than a quarter of Williams' 400 yards came on back-to-back carries during the loss at LSU.
Seth Williams
Award: Biletnikoff (most outstanding receiver)
The 6-foot-3 Tuscaloosa-area native has already garnered first-round 2021 NFL draft buzz coming off a breakout sophomore season during which he led the Tigers with 59 receptions for 830 yards (14.1 average) and eight touchdowns as Nix's No. 1 receiver. If he continues his ascension, and if Auburn plays all 12 games in 2020, Williams will have a chance to become the program's first 1,000-yard receiver since Ronney Daniels in 1999.
Big Kat Bryant
Award: Nagurski (defensive player of the year)
Bryant was a little overlooked despite starting 11 games at defensive end last season, which you might expect given that he was sharing the defensive line with Brown and Davidson.
With both now in the NFL, Bryant is in position to become Auburn's top pass-rusher as a senior. He totaled only two tackles for loss and 1½ sacks last season, but he led the defense in quarterback hurries with nine.
Davidson led the team in that category as a junior, then went on to lead the team in sacks as a senior. If Bryant can find the thing that helps him find that extra gear — like Davidson changing his diet or Jeff Holland taking up hand-to-hand combat training — he might be able to do the same thing.
