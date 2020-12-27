When Auburn announced Tuesday that it had hired Bryan Harsin to be its football coach, university president Jay Gogue said in his statement that it was "unfortunate that so much misinformation was spread in recent days about the process."
He expanded on those comments in a letter emailed to fans late Wednesday.
"Not everything that is reported or posted on social media is accurate when it comes to coaching searches," he wrote. "In fact, some of it is disruptive, inaccurate and malicious."
Among the specific rumors he addressed: That Auburn would not be giving full control of staff hires to the new head coach, that trustees were actively involved in the search and the number of candidates that "turned down" the job.
"No candidate was told that there were stipulations on who would serve on his coaching staff — not one," Gogue wrote. "Only one trustee (Quentin Riggins), who actually served on the search advisory group, had any part in the search process.
"Some candidates who reportedly 'turned down' the Auburn job were never even offered the job. One candidate that made these statements never even had an interview, much less an offer."
Auburn, after identifying numerous possibilities to replace the fired Gus Malzahn with Parker Executive Search Firm, narrowed the field to only three candidates to seriously consider, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, who broke the news of Harsin's hire Tuesday — Harsin, Louisiana-Lafayette coach Billy Napier and Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.
Some powerful boosters reportedly pushed defensive coordinator turned interim coach Kevin Steele for the job early in the process, but his candidacy waned after Auburn established a search committee and a #StopSteele movement trended on social media.
Gogue said he read every email he received from fans. "Every Auburn voice is important," he wrote.
Napier briefly appeared to emerge as the lead candidate Monday before Louisiana-Lafayette released a statement saying he was committed to being the coach of the Ragin' Cajuns. It's not clear whether he received an offer. Venables decided to remain at Clemson, as he has every time his name has come up in a coaching search.
The coach Gogue might be referring to in his email is UAB's Bill Clark, who reportedly did have contact with Auburn but did not formally interview.
"The interest I would have is to do it right, and everybody has their own version of what right is," Clark told WBRC in Birmingham on Wednesday. "For me, it's complete control of my staff and all those things that go with it. I think maybe that was a hinderance to them. Once again, how far did we get down the path, I won't really say, because I'm happy at UAB and this is where I'm at."
Cole Cubelic, a former Auburn player and current SEC Network analyst, reported Tuesday that Harsin will have full control of his staff.
"Coach Harsin and I agree on many things and one thing is that much of what you see and read on social media are opinions or statements that are simply not based on fact," Gogue wrote. "I regret that these comments hurt our university and many good Auburn people. Free speech is a treasured American right, but the Auburn family should also have the right to know the facts."
