AUBURN — Everyone had their own way of getting through the spring COVID-19 shutdown.
Some held Zoom happy hours with friends. Others binge-watched TV shows. Maybe you were one of the many who decided to bake homemade bread.
Seth Williams, though, spent his time away from Auburn’s campus learning how to better take care of his body. The wide receiver has always been an elite athlete, but he grew up bouncing from one thing to next. He was a football, basketball and track and field standout at Paul Bryant High. He wanted to master the art of recovery.
“Just to make sure my body is OK and 100% to ready to go at maximum capacity every time,” Williams said. “I don’t want to do something and then just go sit around. I want to be proactive.”
The result is a remade Seth Williams, one who says he’s “super confident” entering his third season with the Tigers and second as quarterback Bo Nix’s go-to target. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver dropped 13 pounds in the offseason, going from 224 to 211.
“I feel like my mindset this year is just to go all out and prove to everyone that I am a receiver and there’s nothing left for me to prove,” Williams said. “Show what I’m about.”
Williams didn’t think he would lose that much weight — and he said he has already gained some back in muscle — but that was his goal going into the offseason. He had already proven himself a burgeoning star and potential future first-round NFL draft pick, but he wanted to get faster.
“I’m trying to get like Flash out there,” he joked, referring to teammate and track star Anthony Schwartz. And while he knows that won’t happen, Williams did say that he feels “lighter on my feet.”
That helps in the two areas of his game Williams said he focused most heavily on during the offseason, which are being able to get up and attack downfield throws and getting into his routes quicker. The results have been noticeable on the practice field.
“I told him before when he was a freshman, he could lose weight. He could be way faster,” senior wide receiver Eli Stove said. “He's doing good. He's probably doing the best out of all the receivers. I like the way he's focused this year. He's ready to ball. He's going to just keep improving every day.”
If his junior season was going to be a normal one, it would be easy to predict that those improvements could propel Williams to becoming Auburn’s first 1,000-yard receiver since Ronney Daniels in 1999 and just the third in program history. Of course, it will not be a normal season with a 10-game, all-SEC regular season. At most, he'll play 13 games.
A lighter, faster and “super confident” Williams could be next after coming up not too far short with 830 yards one year ago.
“I feel like this year people are going to see an explosive offense,” Williams said. “Nothing is ruled out.”
