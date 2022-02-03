AUBURN — Auburn's 2022 signing class is set. All 18 newcomers signed during the early period in December.
The Tigers brought in a loaded class of defensive backs and a top-15 linebacker who flipped his commitment from rival Alabama. They also have a four-star quarterback and a four-star running back signed.
However, the lack of offensive line prospects brought into the program was a notable failure. Coach Bryan Harsin was unable to bolster his class ranking on national signing day.
Auburn has the No. 18 signing class, ranking eighth in the SEC. Here's a look every played Harsin signed:
• RB Damari Alston: The Atlanta native will be a regular in the running back rotation at some point, but when it comes to this position, so much depends on how well Harsin and company can recruit the offensive line.
• CB Austin Ausberry: Ausberry is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and chose Auburn despite family ties to hometown school LSU. As Auburn moves forward without first-team All-American cornerback Roger McCreary gone, Ausberry is one of the most likely signees to play as a true freshman.
• S Tre Donaldson: Donaldson is a 4-star safety and a 3-star basketball guard who hopes to play both sports at Auburn. He's expected to be more immediately involved in hoops. He's capable of starting for Auburn football eventually.
• QB Holden Geriner: Geriner is a pro-style quarterback who led Benedictine Military School in Savannah to a Georgia state title with 397 yards and four touchdowns in the championship game.
• OL Eston Harris Jr.: Harris is a solid pickup from Auburn High, but Harsin needs to build on this. Everything else depends on it. Harris is the only 2022 offensive line commit.
• ATH Omari Kelly: Auburn's receivers struggled as a whole, and Kelly figures to fit in that rotation. Harsin and Auburn's future quarterbacks need his speed.
• DT Jeffrey M'ba: He's the No. 1 junior college prospect in the country from Independence Community College in Kansas.
• CB JaDarian Rhym: The LSU flip is one of Auburn's few top-200 commits (No. 168). Another great candidate to someday replace McCreary at cornerback.
• CB Keionte Scott: Scott is right there with Ausberry and Rhym as a cornerback who can compete for playing time right away.
• LB Robert Woodyard: Woodyard is one of Auburn's most important additions because of what it took to get him — he flipped from Alabama. The Mobile native has a chance to become one of Auburn's best defensive players. At No. 139, he's the highest-rated recruit in the class.
• WR Camden Brown: He'll have a shot to prove himself when he arrives on campus, but don't expect to see him play major reps right away.
• WR Jay Fair: Fair is one of Auburn's only commits not from Alabama, Georgia, Florida or Louisiana. The Texan wasn't a top-caliber prospect, but he adds depth at receiver.
• S Marquise Gilbert: Gilbert, a junior college transfer, has a chance to play soon with Auburn losing safeties Smoke Monday and Bydarrius Knighten. Gilbert can also shift to cornerback if needed.
• LB Powell Gordon: Gordon probably won't play as a freshman, but the inside linebacker is a lifelong Auburn fan who represents Harsin's efforts to recruit locally. He's from Auburn High.
• K Alex McPherson: Despite a 3-star rating, McPherson is technically the best player at his position in Auburn's class. He's the top kicking recruit in the country and the heir apparent to Anders Carlson. The Fort Payne native made an AHSAA-record 61-yard field goal last October.
• TE Micah Riley-Ducker: With senior John Samuel Shenker staying another year, the Tigers have depth at tight end. Riley-Ducker adds to that. Harsin showed in his first season that he isn't hesitant to reach deep into that position group if the players are good enough — Landen King was a fourth-string true freshman catching Iron Bowl overtime touchdowns by the end of the year — so Riley-Ducker will have chances to earn his way onto the field.
• DL Enyce Sledge: Sledge is one of Auburn's lower-rated commits, but he has the size to develop and prove himself as the most underrated player of this signing class. The former Baylor commit might redshirt next season but can eventually play significant reps at defensive tackle for the Tigers.
• S Caleb Wooden: If he's anything like his older brother, maybe Wooden will become a star at Auburn. Defensive lineman Colby Wooden emerged as one of the Tigers' best all-around players as a sophomore last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.