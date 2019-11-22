AUBURN — Auburn University retired its golden eagle Nova, War Eagle VII, during today’s Board of Trustees meeting and named golden eagle Aurea as War Eagle VIII. A ceremony marking the transition will be held at halftime of Saturday’s football game with Samford University.
“Nova has brought much attention to wildlife conservation and is treasured by the Auburn Family and countless fans and conservationists across the country,” Interim President Jay Gogue said.
Nova, 20, has been sidelined from pregame flights since 2017 due to cardiomyopathy, a chronic disease of the heart. An echocardiogram in October revealed his heart condition had worsened, but veterinarians are adjusting the medication to manage his condition.
Nova will continue to be named War Eagle VII but Aurea, as War Eagle VIII, will serve as the current, official War Eagle for the university.
“The plan to retire Nova and name Aurea was already underway when we received the test results,” said Calvin Johnson, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine. “We will take every precaution with Nova who has been an instrumental part of our Southeastern Raptor Center’s educational programs, even since being sidelined from flying at games.”
Nova was hatched in 1999 at the Montgomery Zoo and was non-releasable due to human imprinting. He came to Auburn in 2000, made his first pregame flight at the Kentucky game in 2004 and was designated War Eagle VII in 2006. He made 58 pregame flights and has appeared in almost 2,000 educational programs at the raptor center and at schools and conservation events around the Southeast.
“Nova will be mostly restricted to presentations at the raptor center,” said Dr. Seth Oster, faculty avian veterinarian. “We will keep him in low-stress situations, either sitting on a perch or sitting on a glove. We have an amphitheater for presentations to small groups.”
In games following his flights, the Auburn football team compiled a 44-14 record. During his reign as War Eagle VII, Auburn went 107-59 overall and played in two national championship games, winning the 2010 title.
Aurea, a 5-year-old female, becomes Auburn’s eighth official War Eagle to carry on the tradition of golden eagles at Auburn Tiger football games, a tradition that dates back to the late 1800s. Auburn’s team name is Tigers but the battle cry is “War Eagle.”
“Aurea actually made her stadium flight debut last season prior to the Liberty game and has flown at most of our home games this season,” said Andrew Hopkins, assistant director of raptor training and education. “Spirit, our 23-year-old bald eagle, will continue to do pregame flights as well. We also have a new bald eagle, Indy, that we may train to fly at games in the future, but Auburn’s War Eagle birds are always golden eagles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.