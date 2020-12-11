AUBURN — There were, understandably, questions about whether Auburn would be able to run the football effectively against No. 5 Texas A&M last week.
The Tigers couldn’t against Alabama the week before, mustering only 53 yards through the first three quarters. They were without left tackle Alec Jackson and running back D.J. Williams due to injury, and right tackle Brodarious Hamm and star freshman Tank Bigsby weren’t completely healthy.
The Aggies boasted the second-best rush defense in the SEC — 87.1 yards per game on 3 yards per carry — and had held its previous two opponents to 50 or fewer yards on the ground.
Auburn answered that challenge with 196 yards on 6.5 per attempt. Bigsby and Shaun Shivers carried nine times each for 76 and 68 yards, respectively. Quarterback Bo Nix rushed for both of the team’s touchdowns.
It wasn’t enough for the Tigers. The defense couldn’t hold a six-point fourth quarter lead, and back-to-back three-and-outs doomed Auburn to a 31-20 loss. But the fact that Auburn was able to move the ball so effectively on the ground does, at the very least, offer some optimism entering Saturday’s regular-season finale at Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs (2-6) have not been a good team in their first season under Mike Leach, but they have played better of late. They snapped a four-game losing streak at Vanderbilt last month and have played Georgia and Ole Miss to 31-24 losses in their past two games.
One of the things that has stood out to Auburn coach Gus Malzahn watching those three games on film is the play of the Mississippi State run defense. After Texas A&M and Alabama gashed the Bulldogs for more than 5 yards per carry in 14- and 41-point wins, respectively, defensive coordinator Zach Arnett got things shored up.
Vanderbilt and Ole Miss rushed for 142 and 163 yards, respectively. Georgia, which ranks fifth in the SEC in rushing offense, mustered only 8 yards on 23 attempts.
“They’re very aggressive, they take chances on defense, they’re very disruptive,” Malzahn said. “They’re not conventional. If you got a short period of time to prepare for them, there can be some challenges with them.”
But Auburn has provided challenges to opposing defenses, too. Texas A&M allowed only four rushing plays of 20 or more yards through its first seven games. The Tigers matched that in three quarters. Nix had runs of 20 and 22 yards. Shivers broke free for a gain of 29. Bigsby rumbled for 42.
And there are much fewer questions about their health this week. Hamm went down again late in the game but said afterward that he was fine. Shivers rolled his ankle early but had his most productive game of the season playing through it. Bigsby continues to look healthier after suffering a hip injury Nov. 21 against Tennessee.
“Those guys carried us,” Nix said.
Auburn will almost certainly ask them to again Saturday in a stadium the offense struggled to run at two seasons ago, totaling only 90 yards in a 23-9 loss. Malzahn said the team may get Williams back for the game, though it depends on how his health progresses this week during practice.
“We’re going to have to earn the rushing yards,” Malzahn said. “Bo being a part of the running game — I’ve said this before — opens up more. So, strategically, we’ll try to do that. There hasn’t been a whole lot of quarterbacks up to this point that have been successful running, but we’ll see how it goes.”
