AUBURN — It was more than fair to wonder where JaTarvious Whitlow was during the first half of Saturday’s game at Texas A&M.
“Boobee” carried 64 times through the first three games of the season, which was 20 more than every other Auburn running back combined. He entered the fourth game with 341 rushing yards, which was the second-most nationally and third-most in the SEC.
But the sophomore touched the ball only once in the first quarter. He didn’t record his first carry until the 3:35 mark of the second quarter. When the game reached halftime, his stat line read: 2 carries for minus-4 yards.
Whitlow wasn’t injured or in the doghouse, though. He made that clear when he carried 16 times for 71 yards and what proved to be a crucial touchdown in the second half of a 28-20 win over then-No. 15 Texas A&M.
His not being a factor early was just part of the game plan of head coach Gus Malzahn, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and the rest of the offensive staff.
Second-half adjustments like that one have been part of the story for the offense this season. No. 7 Auburn probably isn’t 4-0 without the ability to make them — it went into halftime of games against Oregon and Tulane with just 161 and 194 yards of offense, respectively. They trailed the Ducks 14-6 and led the Green Wave by the same score.
The Tigers actually gained nine fewer yards in the second half of that Tulane game, but it would be hard to argue that the offense wasn’t less successful after the break both times out.
Against Oregon, Auburn committed to running between the tackles after feeling like true freshman quarterback Bo Nix’s rushing ability widened the defense enough that there would be more holes in the middle of the field. The Tigers carried 26 times for 136 yards (5.2 average) in the second half compared to 17 times for 70 yards (4.1 average) in the first.
Against Tulane, the Tigers simply struggled to run their inside zone against a veteran-laden front, mustering only 20 yards on 13 carries (1.5 average). So rather than stubbornly stick to it, they ran more counter and power plays in the second half, pulling guards to get them blocking out in space. They carried 32 times for 152 yards (4.8 average).
--
Offense gels in second half
The result of those halftime adjustments has been one of the better second-half offenses in the country. No FBS team has been more effective running the ball after halftime — Auburn has run 117 times for 638 yards (5.5 per attempt, which is 20 yards more (on two fewer carries) than an Army team that has attempted only 22 passes all season. Nix has completed 23 of 36 passes (63.9 percent) for 264 yards (7.3 per attempt) and four touchdowns to zero interceptions.
Seventy-six of the team's 134 points this season (56.7 percent) have been scored after the break.
“Going forward, we’re going to have to play well in both halves, because we still have a lot of great football teams left to play, especially on the road,” senior right tackle Jack Driscoll said. “We just have to keep improving and getting better.”
Saturday’s win at Texas A&M was a start. Auburn didn’t need to adjust because it was slow out of the gate like it was against Oregon and Tulane. A solid game plan that was well-executed helped the visitors jump out to a quick 14-0 lead, and when the Aggies countered, the Tigers punched right back with something different.
“It kind of went by the script,” Malzahn said. “You know, what we hoped would happen.”
At the start, Malzahn assumed Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko would blitz against a team that builds a lot of its offense off the inside zone run and was starting a true freshman quarterback in the first true road start of his career. The Aggies’ ability to do that is part of why they’re so good at defending the run — they held opponents to 83.7 yards per game and 3.3 yards per carry through the first three weeks of this season, and the Tigers to 19 rushing yards on 21 attempts the last time they met on Nov. 3 of last year.
--
Run outside first
So, rather than run repeatedly into the teeth of that defense, Malzahn schemed Auburn around the edges of it more often than he might have usually. After an inside handoff to Shaun Shivers gained 4 yards and a read-option keeper by Nix netted 7, the Tigers dialed up a pass in the right flat to Harold Joiner, then the reverse that wide receiver Anthony Schwartz took 57 yards around the left side for a touchdown.
Texas A&M blitzed all three linebackers on that play. Had Whitlow been running the inside zone, he might have lost 3 or 4 yards. Instead, he ran right only long enough to suck the defense to him before he flipped the ball to Schwartz, who was hardly touched on his way to the end zone.
“That’s a good, aggressive defense,” Schwartz said. “We know how they love to fit. We just wanted to make them fit wrong, pretty much. If they fit inside, we run outside.”
“Common sense tells you, you’ve got a true freshman quarterback on the road making his first start — they’re going to get after him,” Malzahn said. “And they blitzed us. On the reverse, they blitzed us. We knew they would, so we were trying to do some things to hurt the blitz."
Another was Joey Gatewood’s 9-yard touchdown pass to John Samuel Shenker rolling out to his left on the team’s third drive of the game. Texas A&M was so ready for the backup quarterback to tuck the ball that there wasn’t a single defender in the end zone when he threw the ball — every one of the was drawn toward the backfield by the threat of the run.
--
Adjusting to Texas A&M
The Aggies adjusted and took away a lot of the perimeter plays that had been so successful and remained stout up the middle, holding the Tigers to just 33 rushing yards on 16 carries through the second and third quarters after surrendering 91 on eight carries in the first. But Malzahn adjusted again on the team’s first drive of the fourth quarter, after Texas A&M made it 21-10.
With the defense already spread out to prevent perimeter runs, Auburn created more room in the middle of the field by lining up in four- or five-wide sets (with one of those players being a running back that would motion into the backfield). The Tigers gave the ball to Whitlow eight times on a 12-play, 69-yard drive, with half of those being carries up the middle. He totaled 47 yards, including a crucial 8-yard touchdown that stretched the lead back to 18.
“They knew we were probably running, and we were able to methodically run the ball,” Malzahn said. “That’s the type of drive that wins football games on the road.”
