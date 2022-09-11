Auburn 24, San Jose State 16
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Man charged with damaging store
- Pay plan featuring 6% raise voted down for Decatur city employees
- Downtown Decatur prepares for development havoc
- Prison warden to retire after DUI arrest
- Former Morgan jail inmate wins court battle against jail, medical provider
- Committee selected to create short-term rental ordinance
- Point Mallard Water Park revenue stays robust because of price increase
- Deal set to close today on purchase of land for softball complex
- Prep football roundup: West Morgan remains unbeaten with 42-0 victory
- Football notebook: Looking for West Morgan vs. Priceville?
Images
Videos
Commented
- Letter to the Editor: Alabama crusaders know what is right for women's bodies (10)
- Man charged with rape of child previously released with zero bond on similar charge (6)
- $2.9 million pay increase package recommended for city employees (4)
- Beltline Road intersections realignment set to begin (4)
- More than 2,000 subscribers receiving JWEMC high-speed internet (3)
- Sandlin: Pay increases needed for Decatur to be competitive (3)
- Editorial: Forgiving student loans doesn't solve tuition problem (3)
- Update: Capitol riot suspect arrested in raid near Falkville High (3)
- Editorial: Alabama shrouds executions in secrecy (2)
- Joe Wheeler EMC chief's letter blames Biden policies for higher energy costs (2)
- Los Angeles Times: Why do GOP lawmakers want drug users to die in street? (2)
- Decatur police investigating pedestrian death (2)
- Editorial: GOP 'Klan' logo image shows online world's perils (2)
- John M. Crisp: First, let’s stop calling it a raid (2)
- Counselors, educators say cyberbullying an increasing problem (2)
- Alabama man's execution was botched, advocacy group alleges (2)
- With record state revenue, Orr and other lawmakers consider tax rebates (1)
- Percentage of uninsured Alabamians increased in 2020; national rate decreased (1)
- Traffic signals at three Southeast Decatur intersections replaced with stop signs (1)
- Cal Thomas: Revisiting the flat tax (1)
- Football notebook: Looking for West Morgan vs. Priceville? (1)
- NAACP calls for Lawrence GOP school board member to resign after 'racist' image post (1)
- Alligator hunt is birthday gift she’ll never forget (1)
- Over $2B announced for roads, bridges, bike lanes across US (1)
- Agriculture class at Tanner Elementary popular with students (1)
- Housing Authority officials want more police help at East Acres (1)
- More US lawmakers visit Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip (1)
- Editorial: US risks civil unrest, but not civil war (1)
- Though well-intentioned, gun buyback programs miss the mark (1)
- Earnie Shavers, one of boxing's hardest punchers, dies at 78 (1)
- Experience counts at West Morgan (1)
- Editorial: Biden's speech a wasted opportunity (1)
- Huntsville skybridge nears fruition with $20M federal grant (1)
- Editorial: Governor's office lacks transparency (1)
- Decatur’s Mario Morris hired by NCAA (1)
- Brewer High celebrates 50th anniversary (1)
- New state laws prompt schools to take down Pride flags, change LGBTQ bathroom access (1)
- Team with Decatur native discovers ‘gigantic’ 83 million-year-old turtle species (1)
- Letter to the Editor: Use Brookhaven dirt to build park in mayor's neighborhood (1)
- Philip Rivers brings his football team to town (1)
- Athens approves retiree bonuses that Decatur rejected (1)
- Liz Weston: 3 ways to fight inflation and win the long game (1)
- Panel: Trump staffers pushed unproven COVID treatment at FDA (1)
- New slant on education (1)
- Some residents upset public comments halted at meeting on new zoning ordinance (1)
- Southwest Decatur: Neighbors skittish about Friday shooting (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.