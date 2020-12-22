A week has passed since Auburn fired football coach Gus Malzahn after eight seasons. But it feels like a lot longer than that.
The last few days has been chaotic. When defensive coordinator and interim coach Kevin Steele seemed to emerge as the leading candidate, a #StopSteele movement trended on Twitter.
When reported interest in Mario Cristobal surfaced, Oregon locked him down with a six-year, $27.3 million contract. Tigers players made their feelings felt by tweeting train emojis, which could mean only one thing.
But it seems things have settled down, at least for the moment. Auburn announced Tuesday that it had hired Parker Executive Search Firm to assist an eight-member advisory board led by athletic director Allen Greene in the search.
The names that have been most commonly tied to the job have been Steele, Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, Louisiana-Lafayette coach Billy Napier, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. UAB coach Bill Clark and West Virginia coach Neal Brown have also been mentioned in various reports.
Each one has positive attributes that could make them fits for the job, but none stand out as a surefire, home-run hire.
So, rather than dive too deep into their résumés in this stage, let's rather identify three qualities that Auburn should be looking for as it goes through the search process:
• Ability to recruit at a high level: Only six programs have won a game in the playoffs since they began in 2014 (Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, LSU, Oregon and Georgia).
So it probably isn't a coincidence that those six schools also make up the top six in the 2021 recruiting rankings, too — landing elite recruits is how they got there and how many of them have stayed there.
If Auburn wants to get to that level — and it does — that's where it starts. The Tigers had consistently good recruiting classes under Malzahn, ranking no worse than 12th between 2013-20 and finishing in the top 10 six times, but fell short of elite.
Sarkisian and Brown are the only two reported candidates who have recruited as Power 5 head coaches over the past decade. (Steele was the head coach at Baylor from 1999-2002.)
Sarkisian signed three top-25 classes at Washington from 2009-13 (the best came in at 18th nationally), then classes ranked No. 10 and No. 2 in his two seasons at Southern Cal from 2014-15. He also recruited five-star quarterback Bryce Young to Alabama. Neither of Brown's two classes at West Virginia have ranked better than 38th, but he did sign four straight classes at Troy that ranked top four in the Sun Belt.
Napier has signed two consecutive classes at Louisiana that ranked No. 1 in the Sun Belt and played a role in the recruitment of such five-stars as Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy and Tajh Boyd while at Alabama and Clemson, respectively.
Venables and Elliott have never been head coaches, but they've been key parts of helping Clemson secure its place near the top of the recruiting food chain. Some of the players they've helped sign include Christian Wilkins, AJ Terrell, Clelin Ferrell, Travis Etienne, Wayne Gallman and Deon Cain.
• A plan for a high-scoring offense: This is why Auburn hired Malzahn in the first place. It's what he did during his first season in 2013, and the Tigers won the SEC and played for a national title.
But Auburn's offense never reached those heights again, which ultimately proved Malzahn's demise. Offense wins championships, and the Tigers' wasn't consistently good enough.
There are candidates on Auburn's list that have much better track records over the past few seasons.
• The ability to build a program: Auburn has a lot of things going for it already. It's a consistent winner that hasn't had back-to-back losing seasons since the 1990s. It has won six division crowns, three conference titles, played for two national championships and won one over the past two decades. A new football facility finally appears to be on the way.
But Auburn wants more than that, which is why it made the decision it did last week. The goal, Greene said, is to "consistently compete at the highest level." So it seems he needs to find either a coach with a proven track record of improving a program, or one deserving of the opportunity to try for the first time.
Is that Sarkisian? He did elevate Washington from 0-12 to 7-6 in two seasons, but he's never won more than nine games as a head coach. What about Napier? The Ragin' Cajuns went 5-7 the year before he arrived and have since gone 7-7, 11-3 and 9-1. Or Brown? West Virginia has won only five games each the past two seasons, but he led Troy to three consecutive 10-win campaigns. Clark just coached UAB to a second C-USA title in three years since the program was reinstated.
