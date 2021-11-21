South Carolina 21, Auburn 17
Auburn;14;0;3;0;—;17
South Carolina;0;14;7;0;—;21
--
First quarter
AU—Robertson 10 pass from Finley (Patton kick), 8:45.
AU—Bigsby 7 run (Patton kick), 2:37.
Second quarter
USC—Z. White 28 pass from Brown (P. White kick), 6:15.
USC—Jones 3 pass from Brown (P. White kick), 0:24.
Third quarter
AU—FG Paggon 37, 8:40.
USC—Vann 7 pass from Brown (P. White kick), 4:57.
———
;AU;USC
First downs;22;15
Rushes-yards;33-191;41-149
Passing;188;157
Comp-Att-Int;17-32-0;10-15-1
Return Yards;103;60
Punts-Avg.;4-39.3;6-43.3
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;0-0
Penalties-Yards;3-25;3-25
Time of Possession;29:25;30:35
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Auburn, Bigsby 22-164, Hunter 4-18, Finley 6-7, Robertson 1-2. South Carolina, Z. White 16-99, Harris 13-63, Vann 1-8, Joyner 2-3, McDowell 1-(minus 1), team 3-(minus 10), Brown 5-(minus 13).
PASSING—Auburn, Finley 17-32-0-188. South Carolina, Brown 10-15-1-157.
RECEIVING—Auburn, S. Jackson 7-111, J. Johnson 3-27, Robertson 3-18, Bigsby 1-24, Shivers 1-10, Hunter 1-1, M. Johnson 1-(minus 3). South Carolina, Z. White 3-69, Vann 3-37, Legette 1-20, Muse 1-15, Joyner 1-13, Jones 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Auburn, Patton 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.