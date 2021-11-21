South Carolina 21, Auburn 17

Auburn;14;0;3;0;—;17

South Carolina;0;14;7;0;—;21

--

First quarter

AU—Robertson 10 pass from Finley (Patton kick), 8:45.

AU—Bigsby 7 run (Patton kick), 2:37.

Second quarter

USC—Z. White 28 pass from Brown (P. White kick), 6:15.

USC—Jones 3 pass from Brown (P. White kick), 0:24.

Third quarter

AU—FG Paggon 37, 8:40.

USC—Vann 7 pass from Brown (P. White kick), 4:57.

———

;AU;USC

First downs;22;15

Rushes-yards;33-191;41-149

Passing;188;157

Comp-Att-Int;17-32-0;10-15-1

Return Yards;103;60

Punts-Avg.;4-39.3;6-43.3

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;0-0

Penalties-Yards;3-25;3-25

Time of Possession;29:25;30:35

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Auburn, Bigsby 22-164, Hunter 4-18, Finley 6-7, Robertson 1-2. South Carolina, Z. White 16-99, Harris 13-63, Vann 1-8, Joyner 2-3, McDowell 1-(minus 1), team 3-(minus 10), Brown 5-(minus 13).

PASSING—Auburn, Finley 17-32-0-188. South Carolina, Brown 10-15-1-157.

RECEIVING—Auburn, S. Jackson 7-111, J. Johnson 3-27, Robertson 3-18, Bigsby 1-24, Shivers 1-10, Hunter 1-1, M. Johnson 1-(minus 3). South Carolina, Z. White 3-69, Vann 3-37, Legette 1-20, Muse 1-15, Joyner 1-13, Jones 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Auburn, Patton 25.

