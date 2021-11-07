Texas A&M 20, Auburn 3

Auburn;3;0;0;0;—;3

Texas A&M;3;0;3;14;—;20

--

First quarter

A&M—FG Small 21, 7:12.

AU—FG Carlson 32, 0:20.

Third quarter

A&M—FG Small 29, 3:39.

Fourth quarter

A&M—FG Small 47, 13:40.

A&M—Clemons 24 fumble return (Smith pass from Calzada), 13:04.

A&M—FG Small 37, 3:15.

———

;AU;A&M

First downs;17;18

Rushes-yards;29-73;35-217

Passing;153;192

Comp-Att-Int;20-41-1;15-29-0

Return Yards;23;39

Punts-Avg.;7-45.7;4-46.8

Fumbles-Lost;3-1;1-1

Penalties-Yards;5-35;4-30

Time of Possession;29:56;30:04

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Auburn, Bigsby 15-69, Hunter 4-14, Shivers 3-8, Nix 7-(minus 18). Texas A&M, Spiller 21-112, Achane 10-98, Calzada 2-8, A. Smith 1-1, team 1-(minus 2).

PASSING—Auburn, Nix 20-41-1-153. Texas A&M, Calzada 15-29-0-192.

RECEIVING—Auburn, Shivers 6-40, Shenker 4-50, Bigsby 4-16, S. Jackson 2-8, Deal 1-15, Robertson 1-10, Hudson 1-8, Capers 1-6. Texas A&M, Wydermyer 5-53, A. Smith 4-44, Chapman 3-77, Demas 1-16, Spiller 1-3, Achane 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Auburn, Carlson 33. Texas A&M, Small 42.

