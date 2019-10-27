3 things
1. Auburn, after looking so bad for so long Saturday, after seeming so helpless, at least made the final score look good.
LSU finished with a 23-20 victory after Auburn scored with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. LSU recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.
Auburn did make its Las Vegas fans happy since LSU was an 11 1/2-point favorite, but its actual fans will remain embittered.
Once again, Auburn seemed on the cusp of attaining playoff interest, only to fail to deliver.
2. When will Nix take next step?
Bo Nix is a true freshman, but he faces huge expectations for the Auburn Tigers. He’ll continue to face them, too, until he either meets them or he’s replaced.
Nix’s passing Saturday at LSU was abysmal. Sure, he had some late prayers answered, but the game was all but over at that point. One earlier timing route to a receiver made it appear that the two had never played together.
Nix has thrown for at least 200 yards just twice this season.
Otherwise, Auburn’s passing has was fitful as a late-night, box store shopping trip.
3. 1999 was a long time ago
Auburn has lost 10 straight games at LSU in the (un)friendly confines of Tiger Stadium.
Baton Rouge might make for a fun weekend, complete with delicious seafood and mouth-watering barbecue ribs, but Auburn football seems to be vexed by the place.
Unless Auburn is going to beg the SEC to move to the Eastern Division, the Tigers might want to address that issue. So, Auburn will continue to pine for a move and an easier slate.
Grades
Rushing offense — B: D.J. Williams gave a star-worthy performance, and JaTarvious “Boobee” Whitlow returned, but LSU — due to Auburn’s laughably bad passing game — could focus on the run.
Rushing defense — D: Clyde Edwards-Helaire gave LSU a potent dual threat. Of course, the primary threat that is LSU quarterback Joe Burrow plays a big factor.
Passing offense — F-: Yes, an F-minus. So bad. So very, very bad. Is there anything else that needs to be said?
Passing defense — F: You know, that Joe Burrow guy, LSU’s quarterback, is pretty good. He turned up Auburn for more than 300 yards. Ja’Marr Chase roasted Auburn’s secondary regularly.
Special teams — A: Obviously the only part of Auburn’s trip to the Bayou that met fans’ usual (overblown) standards. Field goals, punts and returns were all solid.
Coaching — F: Issues abound for Auburn, which hasn’t won at LSU since 1999.
Overall — F: Auburn’s hopes and dreams and despair to be considered one of the nation’s elite — once again — are shown to be a pipe dream.
Game Summary
No. 2 LSU 23, No. 9 Auburn 20
Auburn;3;7;3;7;—;20
LSU;0;10;6;7;—;23
First Quarter
AUB—FG Carlson 30, 8:39
Second Quarter
LSU—Marshall 20 pass from Burrow (York kick), 12:28
AUB—Nix 1 run (Carlson kick), 3:06
LSU—FG York 20, :33
Third Quarter
AUB—FG Carlson 23, 11:42
LSU—Edwards-Helaire 6 run (kick failed), 4:58
Fourth Quarter
LSU—Burrow 7 run (York kick), 13:29
AUB—S.Williams 5 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 2:32
———
;AUB;LSU
First downs;16;30
Rushes-yards;33-130;46-187
Passing;157;321
Comp-Att-Int;15-36-1;32-42-1
Return Yards;62;7
Punts-Avg.;10-45.5;6-34.33
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-1
Penalties-Yards;15-98;13-123
Time of Possession;26:58;33:02
———
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Auburn, D.Williams 13-130, Shivers 4-22, Whitlow 3-9, K.Martin 1-2, Gatewood 1-2, M.Miller 1-1, Nix 9-(minus 16), (Team) 1-(minus 20). LSU, Edwards-Helaire 26-136, Burrow 13-31, Davis-Price 4-22, (Team) 3-(minus 2).
PASSING—Auburn, Nix 15-35-1-157, (Team) 0-1-0-0. LSU, Burrow 32-42-1-321.
RECEIVING—Auburn, S.Williams 4-65, Schwartz 3-33, D.Williams 2-21, Stove 2-12, Wilson 2-9, M.Miller 1-11, Shenker 1-6. LSU, Chase 8-123, Jefferson 7-60, Edwards-Helaire 7-51, T.Moss 7-45, Marshall 2-29, Davis-Price 1-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
