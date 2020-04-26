When the final name of the NFL draft was called Saturday, Auburn had tied a program record with six players drafted.
After Derrick Brown and Noah Igbinoghene were taken Thursday in the first round, four additional Tigers were selected over the draft's final two days.
Marlon Davidson went to the Atlanta Falcons with the 47th overall pick in the second round on Friday. On Saturday, Daniel Thomas went 157th overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round and Prince Tega Wanogho went 210th overall to the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round.
Jack Driscoll was a fourth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles.
"I'm glad they called," Davidson said of the Falcons. "This is a blessing, man. This is a blessing. God almighty, this is a blessing. I've been waiting for this moment since I was like 5 years old. It's showing that hard work pays off. This is all I ever wanted."
Davidson has the potential to be a valuable player in the NFL. He has enough speed and athleticism to set the edge as a defensive end, as well as the size at 6-foot-3 and 303 pounds to shift inside and play tackle.
He was also as durable as they come during his Auburn career. Davidson, a former four-star recruit, started 51 of a possible 53 games, a total that ranks second in program history. He totaled 175 tackles, 29 1/2 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, nine pass breakups, four forced fumbles and three blocked kicks during that time.
Thomas getting picked is a testament to the work he has put in. When he arrived at Lee-Montgomery as a freshman eight years ago, he was small and, in his words, not the best athlete. So he dedicated himself in the weight room and on the practice field. He blossomed into a three-star recruit. He wanted to play at Auburn, but a spot for him didn't open until National Signing Day 2016.
The 5-foot-10, 215-pound safety impressed at the NFL Combine, running a time of 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash, jumping 37 inches in the vertical and bench-pressing 24 reps.
Wanogho had to wait a long time to hear his name called. He was projected as high as a second-round pick and no lower than fourth, and he fell all the way to the late sixth. That fall may have had a lot to do with his right knee. He hurt it early during his senior season with the Tigers and played through it, but it was medically red-flagged at the Senior Bowl. He underwent a scope in late January and was not able to participate in Mobile, at the NFL Combine or at Auburn's Pro Day.
Over the past three seasons, Wanogho started 32 of a possible 40 games at left tackle for Auburn. He was the highest-graded run and pass blocker in the conference during an All-SEC junior campaign, per Pro Football Focus.
"It means a lot. It means a lot to me," Wanogho told reporters in Philadelphia. "The plan from the very start wasn't football. I can tell you that. But God always has a special plan. To come to the United States with a dream — I try to reminisce back and think about it. It's been a long journey. A lot of people have made a lot of sacrifices for me to be here today. Just seeing that dream actually come true, it's a blessing."
Wanogho will also continue to be teammates with Driscoll, who got to live out his lifelong dream of earning a shot in the NFL.
"I'm so honored to be able to play for this organization, and for them to take a chance on me, it truly means a lot," Driscoll told reporters in Philadelphia on Saturday. "One thing my dad stressed was, 'Keep your head down and work. You got to earn it.' I kind of had the leg up in the sense that I had to go earn the respect of my teammates from Auburn to UMass. It's going to be similar now, being the new guy in the room and being the youngest guy. I'll just keep my head down and prove to the fans that I belong and that this was a great choice for them."
