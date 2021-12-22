AU-Thompson (copy)

Auburn baseball head coach Butch Thompson is bringing his Tigers to Toyota Field in Madison on March 8 for a game vs. Tennessee Tech. [THE AUBURN/OPELIKA NEWS]

MADISON – SEC baseball is coming to Toyota Field in March.

The Auburn Tigers and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will play at the home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas on March 8.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. with all gates opening at 4:30 p.m.

Trash Pandas full season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets until Jan. 3.

From Jan. 3-10, Auburn baseball season ticket holders will be given a code to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public on Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.

Parking is available through Clutch! for $6.75 in advance and $10 on the day of the game.

All concessions at Toyota Field will be open for the game and alcohol will be available for purchase. Toyota Field is a cashless venue and a clear-bag policy will in effect.

For more information, go to trashpandasbaseball.com/auburn.

