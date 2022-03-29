AUBURN — Spring football is when competition is between teammates rather than against a common opponent.
It's about position battles. That can make competing as a unit more difficult for coaches to conceptualize and for players to grasp.
New Auburn defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding's solution? Implementing a daily quota.
Schmedding is keeping almost every element of his predecessor Derek Mason's scheme, but he's using spring practices to emphasize one statistic in which Auburn's defense struggled last year.
"We know how important, and you hear it every time you watch a game, how important takeaways are," Schmedding said. "So again, we're actively seeking those things. We're making it a big deal in practice. A big deal, whether or not it is a true takeaway. If that ball is on the ground, we're picking it up."
The Tigers finished 11th in the SEC and 102nd in the nation with just 13 takeaways. After beating LSU, they went the last seven weeks of the regular season without winning the turnover battle.
So Schmedding's spring daily minimum was established: The defense must force at least three turnovers when matched up against the offense.
"And if we don't," cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett said, "there are consequences."
It changes every day. Sometimes it's a sprint exercise known as a "half gasser." Other times, down-and-backs or sidelines. It almost always involves running.
"You just never know with Coach Schmed," Pritchett said.
The best punishments are the ones that the players never have to find out.
To avoid them, Auburn is working on specific drills within position groups to increase takeaway instinct. Defensive backs are trying to avoid getting beat by double moves. Sometimes, gambling by jumping a route can lead to an interception.
"But sometimes if you're just doing your job," Pritchett said, "the ball hits you in the face."
Schmedding, like Mason, is deploying a mix of zone and man coverages. The mindset last season was "top down" to avoid giving up the big play, a change from Kevin Steele's press man style in 2020.
With Schmedding's turnover emphasis, there's slightly more incentive — at least in practice — to take more of those risks in coverage. The Tigers will continue to use nickel packages, cross-training corners and safeties to rotate in at nickel. Sophomore safety Donovan Kaufman is the leader there right now.
It's a 3-4 base structure because that sets up an ability to recruit more versatile edge rushers, who can line up standing as a linebacker or with a hand on the ground.
"The system hasn't changed that much," Pritchett said.
But even for defensive line, the growing priority is contributing more to the takeaway effort.
"We've got a whole takeaway circuit," defensive tackle Marcus Harris said. "Like when somebody’s running, you've got to run from behind and rip it, punch it. You've got a screen drill, an interception drill, a scoop-and-score drill ... so I feel like this year we’re going to see an improvement in the takeaway department."
The message during 11-on-11 drills: If a defensive lineman knows he won't be able to get to the quarterback, he should get his hands up and "do any little thing to create takeaways," Harris said. Deflected throws are a priority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.