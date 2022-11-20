Auburn 41, Western Kentucky 17
Western Kentucky;0;17;0;0;—;17
Auburn;10;7;10;14;—;41
--
First quarter
AU—Bigsby 1 run (McPherson kick), 7:16.
AU—FG McPherson 51, 0:37.
Second quarter
WKU—FG Narveson 27, 10:36.
AU—K. Moore 20 pass from Hunter (McPherson kick), 7:21.
WKU—Simon 22 pass from Reed (Narveson kick), 4:35.
WKU—Simon 27 pass from Reed (Narveson kick), 0:06.
Third quarter
AU—FG McPherson 28, 7:17.
AU—Bigsby 35 run (McPherson kick), 1:08.
Fourth quarter
AU—Hunter 40 run (McPherson kick), 7:48.
AU—James 27 interception return (McPherson kick), 6:15.
———
;WKU;AU
First downs;24;18
Rushes-yards;29-96;42-252
Passing;300;122
Comp-Att-Int;28-59-2;9-20-0
Return Yards;168;121
Punts-Avg.;4-38.5;5-41.4
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-0
Penalties-Yards;3-23;5-45
Time of Possession;29:54;30:06
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Western Kentucky, Stepp 7-33, Ervin-Poindexter 7-26, Reed 6-21, Sanders 4-14, Corley 1-11, Mathison 1-6, Ocean 3-(minus 15). Auburn, Bigsby 18-110, Hunter 13-109, Ashford 9-37, team 2-(minus 4).
PASSING—Western Kentucky, Reed 25-54-2-290, Ocean 2-3-0-11, D. Smith 0-1-0-0, Ervin Poindexter 1-1-0-(minus 1).
RECEIVING—Western Kentucky, Corley 12-99, Hall 8-84, Davis 3-35, Simon 2-49, Mathison 1-26, D. Smith 1-7, Ervin Poindexter 1-0. Auburn, K. Moore 2-31, S. Jackson 2-21, Bigsby 2-18, J. Johnson 1-29, Frazier 1-12, Fair 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Western Kentucky, Narveson 50.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.